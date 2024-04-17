Look Back anime film reveals full trailer and more

The Look Back anime film has released its first full trailer, which is complemented by the fact that the movie is set to release on June 28, 2024. The trailer showed the main character, Ayumu Fujino, and some of the struggles she goes through as she attempts to become a manga artist. This involves a lot of personal issues with another girl, Kyomoto, whom she sees as competition.

The announcement of the Look Back anime film had a lot of positive reactions online, mainly because it is a one-shot written and drawn by Tatsuki Fujimoto, the author of Fire Punch and Chainsaw Man. While this series is not only shorter but also a bit more casual than Fujimoto's most prominent manga, it still has the heart and storytelling of the author, making it a must-watch for fans of his work.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for the Look Back anime film.

The Look Back anime film has a new full trailer and a theme song confirmed

The project was announced in February of this year and the new trailer confirms that it is produced by Studio Durian while being directed by Kiyotaka Oshiyama, who is also in charge of the screenplay and character designs. The trailer also served to show the theme song Light Song, which is performed by Haruka Hakamura.

Moreover, it has been confirmed that the film will be released in Japanese theaters on June 28, 2024, much to the excitement of the people from the Land of the Rising Sun. This is because of the multiple accolades that Tatsuki Fujimoto's one-shot had back in 2021 when it was first published by Shueisha on Shonen Jump.

Some of the accolades include having over four million reads online after the first two days of digital publication, the tankōbon volume selling over 73,000 copies in its first week of release and over 80,000 copies in the second (thus reaching fourth and third place, respectively, on the Oricon charts), and also won the special prize of the 2021 Twitter Japan's Trend Awards.

Details about the plot

The Look Back anime film will cover the story of a young girl named Ayumu Fujino and her life as a manga artist for her school's paper. However, as she is gaining a lot of plaudits for her achievements, a new girl named Kyomoto shows up and manages to become a better artist than her, leading Fujino to a path of loneliness, jealousy, and frustration.

Fujino goes through the one-shot trying to come to terms with the frustration of being an artist and also being outshined by someone else. But when tragedy strikes, she begins to have a different understanding of the situation and takes a different path in life.

