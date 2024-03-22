Mobile Suit Gundam VR anime reveals staff and more in new PV

The Mobile Suit Gundam VR anime, titled Mobile Suit Gundam Silver Phantom, has recently confirmed new staff involved in this Bandai production and also a few more details in the promotional video that came out this Friday in Japan. This new promotional video has confirmed that this story is taking place in Century 0096 and also revealed some new key visuals of the project.

Sunrise is the studio involved with the Mobile Suit Gundam VR anime and this is the first time that the company is working with a foreign one in this franchise, featuring the French studio Atlas V. This is coupled with the fact that they are working on another Gundam project, titled Mobile Suit Gundam: Requiem for Vengeance.

The new Mobile Suit Gundam VR anime has revealed new details through a promotional video

The new Mobile Suit Gundam VR anime, known as Mobile Suit Gundam Silver Phantom, has recently released a new promotional video of the series, revealing some interesting details. There was also a VR anime that premiered at the SXSW 2024 event in the United States on March 14.

Some new details include revelations of the staff involved in the project, such as Kenichi Suzuki serving as the director of the series, Ryōji Sekinishi writing the scripts, and Tsukasa Kotobuki being the character designer of the humans, and Mika Akitaka doing the mechanical designs.

Furthermore, Yoshiya Ikeda will do the music, and Sadayoshi Fujino is the sound director.

There are also some other members confirmed in the working staff, such as Ferdinand Dervieux in the Interactive Designer position, Gael Chaize as the Technical Artist Director, and Naoki Yamamoto as the CG Animation Director.

The nature of the project

A visual of the Mobile Suit Gundam VR anime (Image via Sunrise).

This Mobile Suit Gundam VR anime is an attempt by studio Sunrise and the people at Atlas V to combine the nature of anime storytelling with virtual reality. Pierre Zandrowicz of Atlas V stated in Anime NYC on November 18 that "This is not a game, nor is it just a narrative experience—it's an immersive adventure that leverages the best of both worlds."

It is meant to combine the best of both worlds, as Zandrowicz stated, although there are not a lot of details regarding the plot beyond the fact that this anime is taking place in Century 0096.

