Gundam: Requiem for Vengeance reveals Netflix premiere and episode details

Gundam: Requiem for Vengeance has recently gotten a new teaser for the premiere of the series, and this has been complimented by the list of episodes. There are not a lot of details about the story itself, although it has been confirmed that it is going to focus on the original timeline of the Gundam universe.

While there is no release date for the Gundam: Requiem for Vengeance series, along with a lot of details surrounding the series, there is a lot of information about the working staff, the studio, and other details about this Netflix production. Like the entirety of the Gundam series, this production is also done under the umbrella of Bandai Namco Filmworks.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for Gundam: Requiem for Vengeance series.

More details about the upcoming Gundam: Requiem for Vengeance series

There has been a new teaser for the upcoming Gundam: Requiem for Vengeance series, which is a collaboration between the people of Bandai and Netflix. It is also worth pointing out that the entirety of the animation is going to be done by Sunrise, a studio with a lot of experience adapting Mecha anime, with Code Geass being perhaps that company's most notorious work over the years.

The series is also going to have just six episodes, which already suggests that this project is going to be a one-off. However, for long-term fans of the series, the series is going to focus on the European Front during the One Year War, which is a topic that is addressed in the original anime, and this project is going to give the antagonists much-needed focus.

Some of the most important people on the staff include the likes of Manuel Augusto Dischinger Moura as the main character designer, Kimitoshi Yamane as the mechanical design supervisor. Erasmus Brosdau is going to be the director, and Hignight is going to fulfill the duties of executive producers.

The appeal of the Gundam franchise

Expand Tweet

The interesting thing about the Gundam universe in 2023 is that it has gone far beyond being a simple anime franchise but rather an entire media conglomerate. This is further emphasized by this new series, which is going to focus on having a lot of creative people from all over the world rather than having an all-Japanese staff, which tends to be the norm.

This franchise made a name for itself by perhaps defining and structuring the Mecha genre as anime fans know it and also exploring the nature of war and the evolution of technology. The success of the Gundam series has been so large that there are even several different timelines, which is something that makes it an incredible journey to get into as a potential newcomer to the franchise.

Sportskeeda Anime is now on Twitter! Follow us here for latest news & updates.