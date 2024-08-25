Jujutsu Kaisen announces Gojo's Past Arc compilation film for 2025

The Jujutsu Kaisen manga is rapidly approaching its end, which will occur with the release of chapter 271 on September 29, 2024. Although fans had previously hoped for the announcement of a sequel to the series, no such news has been revealed yet.

The Juju Fest 2024 event, held on August 25, 2024, included announcements regarding the series. It was later revealed that these announcements pertained to a compilation film of the Hidden Inventory arc, popularly referred to as the Gojo's Past arc due to its significance as the most impactful arc of the series.

Disclaimer- This article contains spoilers for Jujutsu Kaisen.

Jujutsu Kaisen: Gojo's Past arc will be compiled into a movie

Gojo as shown in the anime (Image via MAPPA)

The Hidden Inventory / Gojo's Past arc, which was adapted in the first few episodes of season 2, will be getting a compilation film in 2025, as revealed at the Juju Fest 2024 event held on Sunday, August 25, 2024.

The event also revealed that the anime will join the MBS Anime Fes. 2025 event which is to be held on January 18, 2025, alongside series like Mobile Suit Gundam: The Witch of Mercury and WINDBREAKER.

Geto as shown in the anime (Image via MAPPA)

The Hidden Inventory arc in Jujutsu Kaisen was one of the most prominent and impactful arcs of the series, paving the way for every event that later transpired in the series. The arc mainly focuses on young Gojo and Geto in their mission to save Rika Amanai so that she can become the next Star Plasma Vessel.

This arc also sees the introduction of Toji Fushiguro, who became one of the most popular and arguably the single most impactful characters in the entire series due to him essentially serving as the cause of Gojo's enlightenment.

Toji as shown in the anime (Image via MAPPA)

Toji eventually kills Riko, which leads Gojo to pursue greater strength and Geto down a much darker path. The Hidden Inventory arc was animated by Studio MAPPA and had a total of five episodes, which are also available for streaming on Crunchyroll and Netflix alongside the two seasons of the anime in both English sub and dub.

The manga recently released chapter 267, and it will be ending on September 29, 2024, with the release of chapter 271. Currently, the series only has one movie and two anime seasons totaling up to 47 episodes. Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 ended with a complete adaptation of the Shibuya Incident arc, and the next Culling Games arc has been confirmed for an anime adaptation.

