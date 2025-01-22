Solo Leveling Live-Action confirmed to be in production

On Tuesday, January 21, 2025, Kakao Entertainment confirmed that a Solo Leveling live-action drama was under development. As per the announcement, the company's media division is actively working on the drama's planning, development, and scriptwriting.

Solo Leveling, written by Chugong is a Korean web novel series that was later given a webtoon adaptation by DUBU. Following its worldwide popularity, the series was later picked up for an anime adaptation by A-1 Pictures. With the first season already aired, the animation studio is currently airing the second season worldwide.

Kakao Entertainment confirms Solo Leveling Live-Action drama

This announcement was first hinted at by Heaeun Kwak, the Creative Director of D&C WEBTOON, during his interview with the major French news website L'Internaute in October 2023. He revealed that a Solo Leveling Live-Action adaptation was under development.

Sung Jinwoo as seen in the anime (Image via A-1 Pictures)

In addition to the Solo Leveling Live-Action drama news, Kakao Entertainment's co-CEO Kwon Ki-soo and Jang Yoon-joong also unveiled numerous announcements to commemorate the worldwide success of Solo Leveling season 2 -Arise from the Shadow-.

With the anime ranking No.1 on Amazon Prime Japan and placed in the top 10 on Netflix in 11 countries, Kakao Page and Kakao Webtoon wanted to commemorate the occasion with the launch of a Solo Leveling Demon Castle Quest event set to be held in February 2025.

Cha Hae-In as seen in the anime (Image via A-1 Pictures)

The anime has also received a great reception on Crunchyroll. The anime's first episode received a record-breaking number of likes within a day of its launch and is ranked first on the platform.

The anime's release has also helped the performance of the Netmarble Solo Leveling game "Solo Leveling:ARISE." The game was officially released in 174 countries worldwide and is ranked No. 1 in downloads in 141 countries. The game is ranked No. 1 in highest sales in 21 countries, Top 10 in sales in 105 countries, and has attained a cumulative number of users exceeding 50 million within the first five months of its release.

