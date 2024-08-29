Magilumiere anime set to stream on Amazon Prime Video globally in October 2024

Thursday, August 29, 2024 saw the Magilumiere anime series announce that it will stream globally on the Amazon Prime Video streaming service just one day after the series’ premiere in Japan. The series will begin streaming on Prime Video on Sunday, October 6 at 12:30AM Japanese Standard Time (JST). Likewise, the series will generally begin appearing on the platform internationally sometime during the day on Saturday, October 5 with some exceptions.

This news notably comes just two days after the announcement of the Magilumiere anime’s opening theme song information and Japanese release date and broadcast info. The series will premiere on Friday, October 4, 2024 at 11PM JST on NTV’s “Friday Night Anime” block, and the opening theme song will be “Order Made,” or “Made to Order,” by Mafumafu.

The news regarding the Magilumiere anime’s global streaming premiere came from the @PrimeVideoAnime account, which is run by Amazon Prime Video in Japan. It's worth emphasizing that, as of this article's writing, there's no mention of global exclusivity to the platform. The account also posted a graphic which included the key visual from the news earlier this week showcasing the main cast for the series.

Protagonist Kana Saguraki is front and center, with Hitomi Koshigaya, Koji Shigemoto, Kazuo Nikoyama, Midorikawa, and more yet-cast characters appearing in the background. The five above will respectively be played by Fairouz Ai, Yumiri Hanamori, Rikiya Koyama, Daiki Yamashita, and Ryota Ohsaka.

Studio Moe and J.C. Staff are animating the series, with Moe’s Masahiro Hiraoka directing the series. Shingo Nagai is supervising and writing the series scripts, with Hidehiro Asama designing the characters. Makoto Miyazaki is composing the music, with Masafumi Mima in charge of sound production. It is expected that the ending theme song for the series will be revealed in the coming weeks.

The Magilumiere anime will serve as the television anime adaptation of author Sekka Iwata and illustrator Yu Aoki’s original manga series, formally and fully titled Magilumiere Co. Ltd.. The manga began serialization on Shueisha’s Shonen Jump+ digital platform in October 2021, and is still ongoing today. 105 of the manga’s 122 chapters have been collected into 12 compilation volumes, with a 13th and 14th releasing on September and October 4, 2024 respectively.

Of these 12 released, three have been translated into English, with a fourth and fifth planned for release on October 15 and December 17, 2024 respectively. Viz Media and MANGA Plus release the series in English, and describe it:

““Magical Girl”? A profession that undertakes the work of exterminating a kind of natural disaster called “Kaii.” Kana Sakuragi, a female college student who struggles with job hunting, is picked up by a magical girl startup company and…?! Magical Girl work-life starts now!”

