Magilumiere anime confirms October 2024 release date and more

Tuesday, August 27, 2024 saw the staff for the Magilumiere anime officially announce the upcoming television anime series’ formal release date of Friday, October 4, 2024 in Japan. This news was announced alongside the reveal of the second key visual for the anime series, as well as the confirmation of the anime’s opening theme song artist.

While there was unfortunately no trailer shared in this latest batch of Magilumiere anime news, fans can expect the anime’s second promotional video to come sometime soon. This latest batch of news is also notably only the third from the staff, suggesting that many announcements of significance will be coming in the weeks leading into the series’ premiere.

Magilumiere anime officially premieres in Japan on October 4, no word on international streaming info

As mentioned above, the Magilumiere anime is officially set to premiere in Japan on Friday, October 4, 2024 at 11PM Japanese Standard Time on NTV’s “Friday Anime Night” block. It has also been confirmed that Mafumafu will perform the anime’s opening theme song “Order Made,” which can also be alternatively titled as “Made to Order.” As of this article’s writing, the ending theme song information has yet to be revealed in any capacity.

The new key visual for the series features previously announced characters Kana Sakuragi, Hitomi Koshigaya, Koji Shigemoto, Kazuo Nikoyama, and Kaede Midorikawa. These characters will be voiced by Fairouz Ai, Yumiri Hanamori, Rikiya Koyama, Daiki Yamashita, and Ryota Ohsaka, respectively. It is presumed that additional cast for the series will be announced in the coming weeks prior to its television premiere.

Masahiro Hiraoka is directing the anime at Moe and J.C. Staff, with Shingo Nagai supervising and writing the series scripts. Hidehiro Asama is designing the characters, with Makoto Miyazaki composing the music, and Masafumi Mima in charge of sound production. It is expected that additional staff will be announced in the coming weeks.

The television Magilumiere anime series serves as the adaptation of author Sekka Iwata and illustrator Yu Aoki’s original Magilumiere Co. Ltd. manga series. The manga began serialization on Shueisha’s Shonen Jump+ digital publication platform in October 2021, and is still ongoing there today. 105 of the manga’s 122 chapters have been collected into 12 compilation volumes, with a 13th and 14th scheduled for September 4 and October 4, 2024, respectively.

Of these 12 currently released volumes, only 3 have been translated into English, with a fourth coming in October 2024. Viz Media and MANGA Plus release the series in English, describing the story:

““Magical Girl”? A profession that undertakes the work of exterminating a kind of natural disaster called “Kaii.” Kana Sakuragi, a female college student who struggles with job hunting, is picked up by a magical girl startup company and…?! Magical Girl work-life starts now!”

