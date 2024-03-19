Magilumiere anime reveals first PV and more

Tuesday, March 19, 2024 saw the staff for the upcoming television Magilumiere anime series, fully entitled Magilumiere Co. Ltd., debut its first full promotional video and first key visual for the upcoming production. The promotional video also previews the characters’ voices for the first time following the main castings being announced prior to the promotional video’s release.

The roughly 90-second long promotional video for the Magilumiere anime series establishes the main setting and plot of the series, which appears to be a magical girl workforce story. Several creatures and battles in the series are also teased in the trailer, offering a good look at the series’ animation style as well.

The Magilumiere anime series serves as the television anime adaptation of author Sekka Iwata and illustrator Yu Aoki’s original manga series of the same name. The manga originally debuted in Shuiesha’s Shonen Jump+ digital publication platform in October 2021, where it is still ongoing and regularly serialized today.

Magilumiere anime previews starring cast’s performances in new trailer

Expand Tweet

As mentioned above, the major highlight of the Magilumiere anime’s latest batch of news stems from its first promotional video and the previewing of its starring cast’s performances within. The anime stars Fairouz Ai as Kana Sakuragi, Yumiri Hanamori as Hitomi Koshigaya, Rikiya Koyama as Koji Shigemoto, Daiki Yamashita as Kazuo Nikoyama, and Ryota Ohsaka as Midorikawa.

Ai is likely best known for her roles as Chainsaw Man’s Power, and as JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure’s Jolyne Kujo. Hanamori is likely best known for her roles as Hell’s Paradise’s Sagiri Yamada Asaemon, and Koyama as Naruto’s Yamado and One Piece’s Kyros. Last but certainly not least, Yamashita is likely best known as My Hero Academia’s Izuku Midoriya, and Ohsaka as Classroom of the Elite’s Yosuke Hirata.

Expand Tweet

The new key visual for the anime features Kana Sakuragi and Hitomi Koshigaya, with the other central characters intriguingly absent. However, they’ll likely be added in future key visuals, if not receiving their own “character” visuals in the build to the series’ currently unannounced release date. However, the series is confirmed to be releasing sometime in the Fall 2024 window, meaning a full release date is likely to be announced in the coming months.

Moe’s Masahiro Hiraoka is directing the anime at Moe and J.C. Staff, with Shingo Nagai supervising and writing the series scripts. Hidehiro Asama is designing the characters, while Makoto Miyazaki is composing the music, and Masafumi Mima is in charge of sound production. MANGA Plus, one of the English releasers for the series, describes the magical girl workplace story as follows:

““Magical Girl”? A profession that undertakes the work of exterminating a kind of natural disaster called “Kaii.” Kana Sakuragi, a female college student who struggles with job hunting, is picked up by a magical girl startup company and…?! Magical Girl work-life starts now!”

Related links

Magilumiere Co. Ltd. TV anime reveals new key visual and 2024 broadcast details

5 Winter 2024 anime that already lived up to the hype (and 5 that need to step up their game)

10 most highly anticipated Spring 2024 anime (so far)