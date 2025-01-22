One Piece anime announces new versions of "We Go!" for Log: Fish-Man Island Saga

Wednesday, January 22, 2025 saw the One Piece anime staff announce new versions of the “We Go!” opening theme song for the Log: Fish-Man Island Saga readaptation of the original arc. The new theme songs will see some of the series’ most iconic original performers create new versions of “We Go!” with various VTubers. One performance will be used as the anime’s theme song for February, while the other will be used for episodes airing in March.

This information likewise confirms what the final theme songs of the Log: Fish-Man Island Saga readaptation will be since the mainline One Piece anime is set to return in April 2025. The anime’s return will see it resume the ongoing Egghead Arc, which was paused in October 2024 in order to heighten its overall production quality, including pacing.

One Piece anime’s Log: Fish-Man Island Saga will see iconic musical artists return for final opening themes

Expand Tweet

Trending

For episodes of the One Piece anime’s Log: Fish-Man Island Saga that will air in February, Maki Otsuki will sing a cover of “We Go!” with several hololive VTubers. These include Shirakami Fubuki, Houshou Marine, and Tsunomaki Watame. Otsuki previously performer the original anime’s first ending theme song of “Memories.” Mine Kushita, who composed the series’ latest ending theme song “Dear Sunrise” performed by Otsuki, will arrange the new version.

March’s theme song will also be a cover of “We Go!,” but this time by its original singer Hiroshi Kitadani, who also sings numerous other theme songs for the series, including “We Are!.” Kitadani will perform “We Go!” with VTubers Takanashi Kiara, Hakos Baelz, and Kobo Kanaeru. Teddyloid and tepe are arranging this version of the song. February’s theme song will be used from February 2 onward, while March’s will be implemented on March 2.

The One Piece anime also took a similar approach for the Log: Fish-Man Island Saga’s first two theme songs. The cast of the Straw Hat Pirates performed the first one, while music duo Hikakin and Seikin (known for their YouTube following) perform the current opening theme song. Mayumi Tanaka, voice of protagonist Monkey D. Luffy, also sings with them. This is the first song performed by the duo to be used as a television anime’s opening theme song.

Expand Tweet

The One Piece Log: Fish-Man Island Saga redux anime is an abridged and edited version of the original arc with several qualitative upgrades. This includes retouched art, detailing, color shading, lighting, and special effects, as well as a Dolby Atmos soundtrack. The anime’s airing was originally postponed from October 27 to November 3, 2024 due to an airing of the Major League Baseball World Series in Japan.

The Egghead Arc originally debuted last January, and is set on the titular island of notorious genius scientist Dr. Vegapunk. The anime paused in October 2024 just before the beginning of the climax of the Egghead Arc, which also factored into the staff’s decision for a temporary hiatus.

Related links

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback