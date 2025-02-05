Mobile Suit Gundam Live-Action movie announced for production

On Wednesday, February 5, 2025, the Mobile Suit Gundam Live-Action movie "GUNDAM" was finally confirmed to be in production. Bandai Namco Holdings USA Inc. announced their plan to establish Bandai Namco Filmworks America, LLC to produce the film alongside Legendary Pictures.
Mobile Suit Gundam, created and directed by Yoshiyuki Tomino, is a Japanese anime television series produced by Nippon Sunrise. It premiered in April 1979 and aired until January 1980. While it had low ratings initially, Bandai's Gunpla models, reruns, and theatrical releases made it a prolific and lucrative media and toy franchise.
On Wednesday, February 5, 2025, Bandai Namco Holdings USA Inc. announced that they will establish a North American subsidiary called Bandai Namco Filmworks America, LLC, on Tuesday, April 1, 2025, for the production of the Mobile Suit Gundam movie "GUNDAM."
The new company will act as the North American headquarters of the Bandai Namco Group, which will aim to expand its licensing business overseas and expand the Gundam series' brand value under the control of Bandai Namco Filmworks Co., Ltd.
This announcement was made after Bandai Namco Filmworks signed a joint investment agreement with Legendary Entertainment to produce the live-action film of the "Mobile Suit Gundam" anime series in January 2025.
The Hollywood live-action movie was first announced in 2018 by Napton and Sunrise Executive Expert for film production Ken Iyadomi. With that, the producers also announced numerous staff members for the project. Previously, Jordan Vogt-Roberts was announced as the director and comic book author Brian K. Vaughan was originally slated to write the script.
However, the company has made some changes to the staff members as the movie will now be written and directed by Jim Mickle, the showrunner of the popular Netflix show Sweet Tooth. The director will also produce the film alongside his partner Linda Moran through their Nightshade company.
It was also revealed at the time of the production announcement that Legendary Pictures would be in charge of production and represent Legendary Entertainment as part of their agreement.
