Vampire Chan Can't Suck Properly anime announced for 2025

On Tuesday, February 4, 2025, a new website and X (formerly Twitter) account were opened to announce the production of Vampire Chan Can't Suck Properly anime. As per the announcement, the anime is set to premiere in 2025. The official staff has also unveiled a teaser visual and revealed details concerning the comedy anime's main cast and staff.

Produced by Studio feel, Vampire Chan Can't Suck Properly anime is based on the Japanese comedy manga series by Kyosuke Nishiki. The manga has been serialized in Fujimi Shobo's Monthly Dragon Age magazine since May 8, 2021, with seven Tanbokon volumes published thus far.

Vampire Chan Can't Suck Properly anime officially green-lit for 2025

Expand Tweet

Trending

The Tuesday, February 4, 2025, the official staff unveiled a teaser visual to announce that Vampire Chan Can't Suck Properly anime, based on Kyosuke Nishiki's eponymous comedy manga, will be released in 2025. A narrower release date has yet to be disclosed. The staff opened a site and X account to share the pertinent details concerning the show.

Minami Tanaka stars as Luna Ishikawa, a second-year transfer student at Kashinokidai High School. Luna is described as a vampire who is terrible at sucking blood. The official teaser visual for vampire Chan Suck Properly anime features Luna and showcases her jolly persona.

The other cast member is Kensho Ono as Tatsura Otori. Tatsura is described as a second-year high school student at Kashinokidai, who finds out Luna's secret. As a result, he becomes the vampire's "Mama" so she can practice sucking blood. The character profiles for Luna and Tatsura, including their chibi versions, are also revealed.

Expand Tweet

Additionally, a comment and an illustration from the original author, Kyosuke Nishiki have arrived on the anime's site. The illustration features Luna and other characters from the manga.

Regarding the Vampire Chan Can't Suck Properly anime adaptation, Kyosuke-san has thanked everyone who has supported them. The author further reveals how they were able to participate in the production meetings and supervision. Kyosuke Nishiki has urged fans to look forward to the anime's release.

Coming to the main staff, Sayaka Yamai, who has previously contributed to the Dungeon People anime, directs the series at Studio feel, with Yuniko Ayana handling the series scripts. Takuya Tani has also joined the main staff as the character designer.

About the anime

Luna, as seen in the first volume of the manga (Image via Kyosuke Nishiki/Fujimi Shobo)

Based on Kyosuke Nishiki's manga, Vampire Chan Can't Suck Properly anime centers around Luna Ishikawa, a second-year high school transfer student, who gains popularity due to her mysterious aura and cool presence.

However, Luna has a secret nobody knows - she's a vampire. That said, even though she excels at studies, she struggles to suck blood as a vampire. One day, while performing the cleaning duties, Luna's classmate Tatsuya Otori, discovers her secret.

As such, Luna forces Tatsuya to become her "Mama," so she can practice sucking blood. Thus, the anime will showcase Luna and Tatsuya's unique chemistry in a comedic vein.

Also read:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback