Oshi no Ko season 3 announces 2026 release with new PV and visual

Oshi no Ko season 3 is officially set to premiere in 2026. This was announced during the Ichigo Production Fan Appreciation 2025 event for the series on February 2, 2025, with a new promotional video and a visual, featuring Ruby Hoshino. The short clip includes some lines by Ruby (voiced by Yurie Iguma), and sets up the narrative for season 3.

Oshi no Ko season 3 serves as a sequel to the previous installment, which aired 13 episodes from July 2024 to October 2024. The series itself is an adaptation of author Aka Akasaka and illustrator Mengo Yokoyari's manga series of the same name. Shueisha's Weekly Young Jump serialized the manga from April 2020 to November 2024 and collected 16 tankobon volumes.

Oshi no Ko season 3 new teaser trailer confirms the 2026 premiere

On Sunday, February 2, 2025, the official staff for the series held the Ichigo Production Fan Appreciation Festival 2025 at the Tachikawa Stage Garden in Tokyo, Japan. During the event, the staff unveiled a teaser promotional video, containing a new teaser visual for the third season. According to the short clip, Oshi no Ko season 3 will begin its broadcast in 2026.

However, neither the teaser PV nor the visual revealed an exact release date, which will be disclosed in the future. Notably, the short video features new voice lines by Ruby (voiced by Yurie Igoma). The teaser promotional video highlights Ruby bringing a proposal on how to make their idol group popular.

Aside from the new lines, the promotional video has an eerie tone, with a foreboding OST playing in the background. Interestingly, the PV ends with a new visual for Oshi no Ko season 3. The illustration depicts Ruby, holding a script, with Aqua behind her, facing his back. They are seen in a set, with cameras pointing in their direction.

It was previously announced that Mamoru Miyano and Hina Kino have joined the voice cast as Hikaru Kamiki and Tsukuyomi, respectively. The anime's main cast members are Takeo Otsuka as Aqua, Yurie Igoma as Yurie, Rumi Okubo as Mem-cho, Manaka Iwami as Akane, Megumi Han as Akane, Rie Takahashi as Ai Hoshino, and others.

Doga Kobo Studios directed the first two seasons, with Daisuke Hirakami at the helm as the director. Kanna Hirayama designed the characters, while Ciao Nekotomi served as the assistant director. Takuri Iga contributed to the series as the music composer.

What to expect in Oshi no Ko season 3?

A teaser visual for the anime's third season (Image via Doga Kobo)

Although the official website hasn't disclosed a synopsis, Oshi no Ko season 3 will likely cover Mainstay Arc, Scandal Arc, and the Movie Arc, considering how the previous installment adapted the Tokyo Blade and Private Arc.

In other words, the third season could continue the adaptation from chapter 81. The sequel will explore Ruby Hoshino's journey in the entertainment world, where she's assured more than ever. In addition, the third installment could reveal the Hoshino family's dark secrets.

