I Was Reincarnated as the 7th Prince season 2 confirms July 2025 release and more

On Friday, January 31, 2025, Bandai Namco Filmworks revealed that I Was Reincarnated as the 7th Prince season 2 will premiere in July 2025. This announcement was made with a teaser visual. In addition, the anime announced two new cast members.

I Was Reincarnated as the 7th Prince, written by Kenkyo na Circle and illustrated by Meru, is a Japanese light novel series published online on the Shousetsuka ni Narou website since October 2019. Kodansha later acquired the series and published seven volumes. The light novel also received a manga adaptation by Yousuke Kokuzawa and an anime adaptation by Tsumugi Akita Animation Lab.

I Was Reincarnated as the 7th Prince season 2 unveils teaser visual and new cast

On Friday, January 31, 2025, the official website and X (formerly Twitter) account of I Was Reincarnated as the 7th Prince revealed that the anime's second season will premiere in July 2025.

This announcement was made with a teaser visual featuring Lloyd de Saloum, Iisha, and Saria. Lloyd is placed at the center, seemingly casting a magic spell. Meanwhile, Iisha and Saria are placed on either side of the protagonist.

Iisha and Saria as seen in the anime (Image via Tsumugi Akita Animation Lab)

In addition to the teaser visual, I Was Reincarnated as the 7th Prince season 2 unveiled two new cast members. Manaka Iwami is set to voice Iisha. Iisha is a kind-hearted sister who serves at the church in the Dane district. The voice actor has previously voiced Akane Kurokawa in Oshi no Ko, Rei Suwa in Buddy Daddies, Mirai Shishiou in Dr. Stone, and is set to voice Homare Byoubugaura in Tougen Anki.

Meanwhile, Minami Tsuda is set to voice Saria. Saria is Lloyd's older sister and the fourth princess of the Saloum kingdom. The voice actor has previously voiced Onihime in Momo Kyun Sword, Miho Kohinata in The iDOLM@STER Cinderella Girls, Anna Kobayakawa in Nijiiro Days, and Kana Souma in Fruits Basket.

I Was Reincarnated as the 7th Prince season 2 anime announces new AnimeJapan 2025 stage details

Manaka Iwami and Minami Tsuda set to appear for White Stage (Image via Bandai Namco Filmworks)

I Was Reincarnated as the 7th Prince season 2 White Stage at AnimeJapan 2025 is set for Saturday, March 22, 2025, between 12:30 PM and 1:00 PM JST. Previously, only Koichi Makoto (Lloyd de Saloum) was announced as a stage presenter. But now, the anime has added two more speakers. They are namely, Manaka Iwami (Iisha) and Minami Tsuda (Saria).

