That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime author plans to end the novels

On Thursday, January 30, 2025, That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime author Fuse revealed that they were planning to end their light novel series with the next volume. The author revealed this through a blog post on the "Shousetsuka ni Narou" website.

That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime, written by Fuse and illustrated by Mitz Vah, is a Japanese fantasy light novel series first serialized from 2013 to 2016 on the user-generated novel publishing website Shousetsuka ni Narou. Soon after, it was acquired by Micro Magazine. The light novel has released 22 volumes and three anime seasons, with a fourth season in production.

That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime author plans to end the light novel series in 2025

Rimuru Tempest as seen in That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime (Image via 8bit)

As revealed by the afterword of That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime volume 22, the light novel author Fuse planned to end their series this year. The same announcement was backed up by their blog post on the "Shousetsuka ni Narou" website.

As stated in the blog, Fuse originally planned to end the light novel series with Volume 22. However, they decided to continue the story. There were several scenarios that they wanted to write about, and they decided to extend the series' conclusion on the encouragement of his editor.

Shion as seen in the anime (Image via 8bit)

With that, Fuse revealed that they may be able to end the series with the next light novel, i.e., volume 23. However, considering the schedule was undecided, they could not guarantee it. Hence, there still remains a small possibility that the light novel series may be extended to another volume.

Nevertheless, the author has promised that they would try to make it as interesting as possible. The author also suggested that they may forget to write portions they planned to include in the final volume. However, even if such a situation were to occur, they would supplement the final volume with an extra edition after its completion.

Shizue Izawa as seen in That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime (Image via 8bit)

The light novel series entered its final arc with volume 18 in March 2019. Hence, the final arc could be covered in six volumes as things stand. In addition, Fuse previously also announced that they were planning to write spinoff side stories for That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime after the main story is completed.

