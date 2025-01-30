Devil May Cry anime reveals April 2025 release date, opening theme song from Limp Bizkit

Thursday, January 30, 2025, saw Netflix’s official X (formerly Twitter) account post the opening sequence for the Devil May Cry anime series, also revealing its Thursday, April 3, 2025. Unfortunately, Netflix’s post offered no other information, with the only text attached to the post being the series’ title, and the aforementioned April 3 release date.

However, the Devil May Cry anime’s exact release date and time will be on Thursday, April 3 at 12 AM Pacific Standard Time (PST), which is typical for Netflix releases. While there have been exceptions to this rule, fans can count on it being the exact release date and time for the series with no other time specified as of this article’s writing.

Devil May Cry anime reveals opening theme sequence, featuring iconic song from nu metal group Limp Bizkit

As mentioned above, the post from Netflix’s official X account also seemingly reveals the Devil May Cry anime’s opening theme song as legendary nu metal band Limp Bizkit’s “Rollin’ (Air Raid Vehicle).” The song accompanies the opening sequence, is attached to the post as a video, and primarily features series protagonist Dante. Other characters are shown in the sequence, but these mainly appear to be demons or various inhuman entities Dante will be fighting.

However, some in the comments are arguing that Netflix may be using Limp Bizkit’s song in the post to hide the real theme song. Those arguing this are pointing to the fact that the song doesn’t line up with the visuals of the sequence, as well as anime openings, traditionally do. However, it’s worth pointing out that the series is being helmed by professionals uninvolved in the Japanese anime industry itself, which may explain such unconventional choices.

Equally unconventional is the selection of Limp Bizkit’s song in and of itself. While non-Japanese songs have been used for an anime series before, such as for Kaiju No. 8 season 1’s opening and ending theme, the choice of a Limp Bizkit song is especially unique. This is largely in part to their nu-metal style and approach, which often blends in elements of other genres (such as rap in “Rollin’”) and can be somewhat divisive likewise.

Nevertheless, all currently available information points to this being the series’ selection for its opening theme song and accompanying visual sequence. Should this not actually be the case, Netflix will likely clarify beyond any doubt prior to the series’ confirmed April 3, 2025 release date.

The series will be based on the original game franchise of the same name, created by Hideki Kamiya and developed and published by Capcom. The series is an urban fantasy action-adventure game franchise, with six mainline entries released since 2001, one of which is a reboot.

