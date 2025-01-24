Epic Games has officially revealed the much-awaited Fortnite x Kaiju No. 8 collaboration, with the game's official X account posting a short promotional trailer. The video featured some of the most popular characters from the franchise and gave players a sneak peek at the items and skins to expect as part of the partnership.

Here's everything you need to know about the Fortnite x Kaiju No. 8 collaboration.

Fortnite x Kaiju No. 8 collaboration officially revealed by Epic Games

Epic Games officially revealed the much-awaited Fortnite x Kaiju No. 8 collaboration through their latest video on X. The thirty-two-second trailer featured popular characters from the Kaiju universe, such as Kikoru Shinomiya, Kafka Hibino, and Reno Ichikawa. This trailer finally confirms the host of leaks and rumors surrounding the arrival of this much-anticipated franchise.

The trailer depicted the characters cruising through the Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 1 map and riding the subway. Close-up shots of upcoming cosmetics like skins and Back Blings were also revealed. Additionally, the trailer featured the popular Kaiju transformation emote and the characters decked in their signature powered suits from the series.

This collaboration blends in seamlessly as the monster hunters appear alongside the existing partnership with legendary monsters such as Godzilla and King Kong in the game, tying in with the overarching theme of Demon Hunters.

Epic Games has yet to announce any official date for the arrival of the Fortnite x Kaiju No. 8 collaboration in the Item Shop. However, based on the trailer, players can expect these members of the Anti-Kaiju Defense Force to arrive soon. They can also expect both cosmetic bundles and individual characters to be available for purchase.

