Epic Games just made a host of major changes and balancing to popular weapons in Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 1 as part of the latest hotfix. This update saw changes for assault rifles, SMGs, and some of the mythic weapons that were featured in this season of Demon Hunters.

Here's all you need to know about the balance adjustments to weapons in Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 1 Battle Royale and Zero build.

Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 1 receives balancing to popular weapons and mythic items

Expand Tweet

Trending

Master the game with our Fortnite Interactive Map v33.00 here!

The latest Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 1 hotfix introduced a host of balancing changes to the properties and statistics of certain weapons, affecting the gameplay for players who rely on them.

While Epic Games has indicated the changes, data that was mined from the hotfix files by legacy leakers and data miners such as @ShiinaBR, @Hypex, and others have provided statistics on fire rate, damage, as well as reload times.

Note: The statistics of weapons have been data-mined and are subject to change based on Epic Games' discretion.

As part of the update, the typhoon blade deals 28 HP damage to players instead of 30, with a decrease of two hitpoints. Additionally, the Holo AR received a nerf in terms of fire rate and reload speed. It saw a change from 150/161/166/178/183/194 HP to 140/151/156/166/172/182 HP as well as a change in 6% decrease and a 4% reduction in fire rate and reload speed respectively.

Expand Tweet

Weapons introduced in Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 1 were affected by this balancing as well. The Oni shotgun shoots 8% faster while the twinfire shotgun and the veiled SMG reload 5% faster. As for the Fury AR, it now has a 2% faster reload speed. These changes could impact the way fans of these popular weapons use them in-game as they compete to complete the season's battle pass.

Also read: How to get the Ghost Ri-Durrr skin in Fortnite

Check out our other Fortnite articles:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback