Grand Blue season 2 reveals additional cast ahead of premiere

On Sunday, February 2, 2025, the official website and X account for Grand Blue season 2 shared the details regarding the new characters who will appear in the sequel and their cast members. The sequel was green-lit on September 30, 2024, with a teaser visual. Notably, no information on the show's release date has been disclosed.

Grand Blue season 2 is a direct sequel to the previous installment, which released 12 episodes from July 2018 to September 18 for a single cour. The series itself serves as an adaptation of author Kenji Inoue and illustrator Kimitake Yoshioka's comedy manga series of the same name. The manga has been serialized on Kodansha's Good! Afternoon magazine since April 2014.

Grand Blue season 2 casts Aya Yamane, Sumire Morohoshi and Yoshino Aoyama

The official staff has shared the details concerning the additional cast members for Grand Blue season 2 prior to its television premiere in Japan. The announcement was made on the web radio show, Grand Blue Friday Radio, on Sunday, February 2, 2025. In addition, the design for each character is also revealed.

According to the latest announcement, Aya Yamane has joined the voice cast as Sakurako Busujima, a first-year student at Aomi Women's University, who hangs out with her close friends. Moroever, she gets into a feud with Iori in the narrative.

While Sakurako harbors a proud persona, she's a hardworking person. Besides her, Sumire Morohoshi stars as Shiori Kitahara in Grand Blue season 2. Shiori is described as Iori's younger sister, who is a gentle and quiet third-year junior high school student.

She usually dons traditional Japanese clothing and adores her older brother, Iori. Yet, while she seems worried about Iori's university life, Shiori has an ulterior motive, which the official site doesn't describe. The other new cast member is Yoshino Aoyama, who plays the role of Naomi Otoya, a high school student who works as the chef at Iori's part-time job.

Naomi has a dazzling and gentle personality. In fact, he's the captain of his high school's Diving Club. The anime's official site reveals that he may have a crush on Iori Kitahara. Comments from the respective cast members have arrived on the anime's official site.

The new voice actors are thrilled to feature in Grand Blue season 2 as they describe their respective experiences at the set. Aya Yamane mentions how the set's vibe matches with the anime's comedic feel. Notably, the voice actors have urged fans to look forward to the series.

It was previously announced that the main cast members from the first season would voice their respective characters in the sequel. As such, the sequel stars Yuma Uchida as Iori, Ryohei as Kohei, Hiroki Yasumoto as Shinji, Chika Anzai as Chisa, Toa Yukinaru as Azusa, Kana Asumi as Aina, Katsuyuki Konishi as Ryujiro, and Maaya Uchida as Nanaka.

Additional information

Iori Kitahara, as seen in the anime (Image via Zero-G)

Shinji Takamatsu returns to the franchise as the director, scriptwriter, and sound director for Grand Blue season 2, while Hideoki Kusama reprises as the chief animation director and the character designer in the franchise at the joint production of Zero-G and Liber Studios.

According to the anime's official website, Grand Blue season 2 will begin with Iori receiving a letter from his younger sister, Shiori, after completing his diving license course in Okinawa. In addition, the sequel will see Iori and others go on a deserted island camping trip, and on a courageous date.

