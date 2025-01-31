Once Upon a Witch's Death anime reveals April 2025 release date and more

Friday, January 31, 2025 saw the staff for the television Once Upon a Witch’s Death anime series reveal the anime’s official release date of Tuesday, April 1, 2025. This release date news was revealed in the latest promotional video for the series, which also began streaming on Friday, January 31.

The Once Upon a Witch’s Death anime’s staff also revealed the theme song information for the series, and previewed its opening theme song in the latest promotional video. Lastly, two new cast members were announced for the series in this latest batch of news, and were also featured in the latest promotional video.

Once Upon a Witch’s Death anime reveals two new cast members and more

As mentioned above, the Once Upon a Witch’s Death anime has officially confirmed its Tuesday, April 1, 2025 release date. The series will air in Japan on Tokyo MX, Sun TV, KBS Kyoto, AT-X, and BS11. As of this article’s writing, no international streaming information has been confirmed for the series. However, this is to be expected considering that the April release date is still months away.

The anime’s opening theme song will be “Drops” performed by Maaya Sakamoto, which can be heard in the new promotional video for the series. The new cast members include Shizuka Ito as Inori, also known as the “Witch of Wisdom” who is one of the seven sages, and Yoko Hikasa as Eldora, also known as the “Witch of Calamity” and another sage. Ito is likely best known as Jormundgand’s Koko Hekmatyar, and Hikasa as Arifureta’s Tio Klarus.

The two join previously announced starring cast members Yoshino Aoyama as Meg Raspberry, Yoshiko Sakakibara as Faust, Miharu Hanai as Carbuncle, Aina Suzuki as Shirofukuro (Snowy Owl), Rumi Okubo as Fine Cavendish, Hina Yomiya as Sophie Hayter, and Atsumi Tanezaki as Mysterious Girl. It is expected that additional cast will still be announced in the coming weeks and months prior to the anime’s premiere.

Atsushi Nigorikawa is directing the Once Upon a Witch’s Death anime at EMT Squared, with Yuki Shizuku adapting the original character designs for animation. Keiichiro Ochi is overseeing the series scripts. The anime will serve as the adaptation of the original light novel series of the same name written by Saka and illustrated by Chorefuji. Yen Press releases the novels in English, describing their story:

“On her seventeenth birthday, the apprentice witch Meg learns that she only has one year left to live. Her teacher, the long-lived witch Faust, explains that the only way to undo the death curse is to collect tears of joy and grow the seed of life. To find them, Meg will have to leave the sheltered life she's always known and head out into the world. There will be meetings, partings, and friendships aplenty, and of course many tears. Meg will learn that the most important lessons for a witch are bright, sweet, and somewhat heart-wrenching.”

