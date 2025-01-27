Bad Girl anime reveals July 2025 release window and more

Monday, January 27, 2025, saw the official website and X account for the Bad Girl anime television series confirm its July 2025 release window and main cast. A key visual for the series was also released, featuring each character the main cast will play in the upcoming Summer 2025 anime series.

Notably, a discrepancy does exist between the official website’s version of the news and what’s listed in the key visual and the anime’s official X account. The former lists an April 2025 premiere, while the latter two indicate a July 2025 premiere (both in the bio and a dedicated post for the X account). Likewise, the July 2025 release window seems to be the more accurate one, given this information.

Bad Girl anime casts voice of Uma Musume Pretty Derby’s Twin Turbo and others

The Bad Girl anime’s starring cast includes Azusa Tachibana as protagonist Yu Yutani, Niina Hanamiya as Atori Mizutori, Misato Matsuoka as Suzu Suzukaze, and Miharu Hanai as Rura Ruriha. Tachibana and Hanamiya’s roles in the series are likely the most notable of their current filmographies, with Matsuoka and Hanai having more extensive experience. The former is best known as Shikimori’s Not Just a Cutie’s Nekozaki, and the latter as Uma Musume’s Twin Turbo.

The key visual features each of the four central characters with the anime’s logo and additional Japanese text. The four are against a brick wall, with no major narrative info to be gleaned from the visual itself. However, it’s expected that both additional cast and promotional material alluding to the series’ plot will be included in the next announcement, but this is still speculative as of this article’s writing.

Takeshi Furuta is directing the Bad Girl anime series at Bridge studios, with Shoji Yonemura handling the series composition. Yuki Morimoto designs characters, with Arisa Okehazama composing the anime’s music. It’s also expected that additional staff for the Bad Girl anime will be announced in the near future.

The television anime series will adapt mangaka Nikumaru’s original four-panel manga series of the same name. The manga has been serialized in Houbunsha’s Manga Time Kirara Carat magazine since March 2021 and has been collected into four compilation volumes. As of this article’s writing, none of the four volumes have been officially and legally translated and released in English.

The manga was notably nominated for the 2022 and 2023 Next Manga Awards in the printed manga category. However, it failed to win either entry. Nikumaru is also notably the mangaka behind Someone’s Girlfriend, serialized on Shogakukan’s digital platform Sunday Webry. That manga has been ongoing since September 2022 and has three of its five compilation volumes released in English.

