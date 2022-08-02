8 anime to watch while waiting for Shikimori’s Not Just a Cutie Season 2

Shikimori’s Not Just a Cutie immensely became one of the most endearing slice-of-life rom-com anime series after its premiere in 2022. The anime garnered a lot of praise for its fascinating characters and enthralling plot. With the first season ending, it will assumingly take a long time for the fantastic couple to return with Season 2 of Shikimori’s Not Just a Cutie.

The second installment of Shikimori’s Not Just a Cutie is yet to be announced by Doga Kobo. In the meantime, one can satisfy their curiosity about what will happen next in Shikimori's Not Just a Cutie Season 2 by binge-watching the top eight anime series listed in this article, which will undoubtedly keep you hooked.

From Bloom Into You to After the Rain, here are 8 anime to watch before Shikimori’s Not Just a Cutie Season 2 arrives

1) Bloom Into You

Yuu Koita and Touko Nanami as seen in the anime (Image via TROYCA)

Bloom Into You is a heartwarming romantic tale between a first-year high school girl named Yuu Koito and her senior Touko Nanami, the student council president. Yuu likes to read romantic mangas and loves romanticizing the idea of being in a relationship; however, experiencing feelings of love is alien to her.

After turning down the proposal of a boy who was her junior high classmate, she comes to grasp that she understands romance as just a concept until she meets Touko Nanami, who is also sailing on the same boat. Together, Yuu and Touko emerge out of their shells after setting themselves on the path to find their long-lost emotions.

Fans of Shikimori’s Not Just a Cutie shouldn’t miss out on Bloom Into You as the anime is not just a romantic story between two high school girls; it's more about self-realization and acceptance.

2) TONIKAWA: Over The Moon For You

TONIKAWA: Over The Moon For You is an underrated rom-com anime series that premiered in the fall of 2020. The story centers on Nasa Yuzaki, who has his whole life mapped out after ranking first in the national mock exam. However, on a fateful snowy night on his way home, Nasa is bewitched by a beautiful strange girl and is hit by a bus, but this girl saves his life.

Despite bleeding heavily, Nasa follows the girl to the bus stop and confesses his feelings. The girl was taken aback by Nasa's foolhardiness, and agreed to his confession on one condition: he must marry her. TONIKAWA: Over The Moon For You and Shikimori’s Not Just a Cutie has a lot in common.

For starters, the main characters are already dating and in love with each other, and both the series features alluring female leads who possess the traits of being protective.

3) Momokuri

Yuki Kurihara as seen in the anime (Image via Satelight)

Momokuri is a hilarious rom-com anime series that revolves around a stalker named Yuki Kurihara and her first-year crush, Shinya "Momo" Momotsuki. After taking dozens of Momo’s pictures in secret and collecting his used straws, Yuki has finally mustered up the courage to confess her feelings. Much to her surprise, he accepted her confession.

Though Momo has never been in a relationship and does not have the faintest idea of how a relationship works, he tries his best to keep Yuki happy. Like Shikimori’s Not Just a Cutie, Momokuri also features a shy and timid boy who has a caring and loving girlfriend. The only difference between Shikimori and Yuki is that the latter is a skilled stalker.

4) Horimiya

Kyouko Hori and Izumi Miyamura as seen in the anime (Image via CloverWorks)

Horimiya is yet another endearing slice-of-life/rom-com anime that won everyone's hearts with its hilarious characters. Horimiya revolves around two characters, Kyoko Hori and Izumi Miyamura, who, despite having nothing in common, eventually become friends due to their odd similarities.

Hori has mostly indulged herself in taking care of her little brother, as her parents barely show up and, due to this, she has very little time to socialize. Spending time with Izumi, on the other hand, makes both of them happy because they can share a peculiar side of themselves that they have kept hidden from the rest of the world. Shikimori’s Not Just a Cutie and Horimiya focus on a somewhat mismatched couple.

5) Girlfriend, Girlfriend

Girlfriend, Girlfriend is one of the most recent rom-com anime that aired in the summer of 2021. The anime follows the straightforward and outgoing Naoya Mukai who has recently gotten into a relationship with cheerful Saki. Another girl named Nagisa Minase has also confessed her feelings to Naoya, to which the latter takes a considerable amount of time and accepts eventually.

Naoya is a selfishly honest guy who asks his girlfriend if he can two-time her and go out with his other girlfriend. Girlfriend, Girlfriend follows the hilarious trio, who are stuck in a love triangle and trying their best to face the challenges that come with it. For fans of Shikimori’s Not Just a Cutie who love the awkwardness that comes with a relationship, Girlfriend, Girlfriend would be the best watch.

6) Maid Sama!

Misaki Ayuzawa as seen in the anime (Image via J.C.Staff)

The chemistry between the characters in Maid Sama! and Shikimori’s Not Just a Cutie might be a bit different, but both anime feature a strong female lead and have elements of romance. In this anime, the lead female protagonist, Misaki Ayuzawa, carries a deep hatred towards men. After becoming the first-ever female student council president of the newly refurbished co-ed school, she is determined to protect the 20% girls from the 80% boys.

The only boy who doesn’t fear Misaki is Takumi Usui, who is aware of Misaki's biggest secret—that she works in a maid cafe. Takumi takes great pleasure in teasing Misaki and soon realizes that he loves being around her.

7) My Dress-Up Darling

Marin Kitagawa as seen in the anime (Image via CloverWorks)

My Dress-Up Darling is one of the most loved slice-of-life romance anime that aired in early 2022. The anime follows Wakana Gojo who takes a great interest in his hobby of perfecting his Hina dolls, hoping one day he could eventually surpass his grandfather. Gojo kept his hobby a secret, until Marin Kitagawa, the most popular girl in his school, found out.

Marin loves cosplaying, but she is not good at making dresses for herself, so she seeks Gojo’s help as he is a natural-born prodigy with impeccable sewing skills. Though their lives are worlds apart, they grow closer to each other. My Dress-Up Darling and Shikimori’s Not Just a Cutie features couples who, despite being starkly opposite to each other, eventually fall in love.

8) Kaguya-sama: Love is War

Aka Akasaka's Kaguya-sama: Love is War has become one of the most popular slice-of-life rom-com anime series due to its psychological elements in romance. Kaguya Shinomiya and Miyuki Shirogane are the most envied pair in the Shuchiin Academy and may seem like the perfect couple.

They indeed like each other a lot, but the only thing that stops them from revealing their innate feelings is their pride, as the person who confesses first would lose and be forever looked down upon. Regardless, they never stop trying to control each other by playing mind tricks to force out a confession.

Kaguya-sama: Love is War's plot is a tad different than Shikimori’s Not Just a Cutie, but the series is a must-watch because of the cute and chaotic romance between the characters.

Be sure to keep up with the latest anime and manga news as 2022 progresses.

