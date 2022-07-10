The most awaited finale of Shikimori’s Not Just a Cutie is here, and fans can’t get over the fact that there will be a long hiatus for the anime’s return with the second installment. Being the finale of Season 1, the episode is meant to be centered entirely on the couple, as it has been long since Shikimori and Izumi have been around each other.
Shikimori’s Not Just a Cutie Season 1 Episode 12 is titled "More Than a Dream." This article will briefly explain Episode 11 of Shikimori’s Not Just a Cutie by dividing it into three narratives.
Shikimori’s Not Just a Cutie Season 1 Episode 12 "More Than a Dream" highlights
Shikimori’s Not Just a Cutie Season 1 Episode 12 - Shikimori and Izumi’s big day
As it was Izumi’s plan to go on a date with Shikimori to a newly opened amusement park, he was a little worried about how the day would go. Izumi knows that his bad luck doesn’t leave him even for a few minutes straight, but he still hopes everything goes as smoothly as possible because disappointing his cute girlfriend would break his heart.
Instead of wearing her usual cute outfit, Shikimori wanted to be herself around her boyfriend, so she sported a comfortable dress. Like always, Izumi’s eyes sparkled with affection by looking at Shikimori, as everything the latter does, ends up being magical. The couple started their journey by getting props where Shikimori got herself a vampire collar with a small skull, and Izumi took a frog crown headband.
The couple waited for 90 minutes for the Sleeping Beauty-themed ride, which was only for couples. Shikimori and Izumi got so lost in their conversations that they lost track of time. The ride was slow enough to make Izumi drift off easily. Shikimori wanted to kiss her boyfriend, but the ride ended at the exact moment, and her mission failed.
Shikimori’s Not Just a Cutie Season 1 Episode 12 - Shikimori wants to kiss
The Sleeping Beauty ride was worth the wait, but Shikimori was still disappointed over the kiss that she wanted very badly. However, the couple continued their day by having lots of fun by visiting the unique attractions. As Izumi planned out everything, he hoped nothing would go wrong, but the table that he reserved for himself and Shikimori was given to someone else.
As soon as Izumi started lamenting his fate and bad luck, he was surprised by the upgrade the restaurant offered him as an apology, which was way better than he expected. The luxurious dining and the romantic atmosphere were enough for Shikimori and Izumi to get lost in the eyes of each other.
Leaving the restaurant, Shikimori still wasn’t over the kiss that never happened, so she tried to give hints to Izumi, but the latter was not sharp enough to figure it out.
Shikimori’s Not Just a Cutie Season 1 Episode 12 - Under a Bright Full Moon
Nothing is more romantic than being on a gondola under a sky full of stars and the scintillating moon. Despite being a couple, Shikimori and Izumi get easily startled by holding hands and sitting close to each other. However, it was different this time, as Shikimori wanted to be herself around him, and even Izumi stopped panicking after a power outage.
Shikimori held Izumi’s hand and gently kissed it like a princess. Izumi also wanted to calm her girlfriend down by kissing her cheek. The couple yet again made sure that they loved each other over everything in the world. Shikimori held onto Izumi and wanted to stay close to the latter for eternity.
The next day, the couple shared their adventures with their friends individually and couldn't stop themselves from reminiscing over their time together. Shikimori wanted to be open-hearted with Izumi, while the latter started panicking over being too assertive with his girlfriend.
