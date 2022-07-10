The most awaited finale of Shikimori’s Not Just a Cutie is here, and fans can’t get over the fact that there will be a long hiatus for the anime’s return with the second installment. Being the finale of Season 1, the episode is meant to be centered entirely on the couple, as it has been long since Shikimori and Izumi have been around each other.

Shikimori’s Not Just a Cutie Season 1 Episode 12 is titled "More Than a Dream." This article will briefly explain Episode 11 of Shikimori’s Not Just a Cutie by dividing it into three narratives.

Shikimori’s Not Just a Cutie Season 1 Episode 12 "More Than a Dream" highlights

Shikimori’s Not Just a Cutie Season 1 Episode 12 - Shikimori and Izumi’s big day

⛏ ㄥㄩ丨丂 爪卂ㄒ卄丨丂 ⛏ @SeaBreezeNerd Shikimori’s Not Just a Cutie - Episode 12 Thoughts:



The final episode to this anime was okay, Izumi and Shikimori’s date has finally come. Let’s see if they can pull it off. #ShikimorisNotJustaCutie Shikimori’s Not Just a Cutie - Episode 12 Thoughts:The final episode to this anime was okay, Izumi and Shikimori’s date has finally come. Let’s see if they can pull it off. #Anime 💖 Shikimori’s Not Just a Cutie - Episode 12 Thoughts:The final episode to this anime was okay, Izumi and Shikimori’s date has finally come. Let’s see if they can pull it off. #Anime #ShikimorisNotJustaCutie https://t.co/afjBFipRR6

As it was Izumi’s plan to go on a date with Shikimori to a newly opened amusement park, he was a little worried about how the day would go. Izumi knows that his bad luck doesn’t leave him even for a few minutes straight, but he still hopes everything goes as smoothly as possible because disappointing his cute girlfriend would break his heart.

Instead of wearing her usual cute outfit, Shikimori wanted to be herself around her boyfriend, so she sported a comfortable dress. Like always, Izumi’s eyes sparkled with affection by looking at Shikimori, as everything the latter does, ends up being magical. The couple started their journey by getting props where Shikimori got herself a vampire collar with a small skull, and Izumi took a frog crown headband.

madii ‧₊ ✘⁵✦˚🧸💗 @myeternity_txt



AWwwww just wholesome i enjoyed it very much especially after episode 3/4 the anime picked me up this scene was just *OMG* Shikimori's Not Just a Cutie - EP12/12AWwwwwjust wholesomei enjoyed it very much especially after episode 3/4 the anime picked me upthis scene was just *OMG* Shikimori's Not Just a Cutie - EP12/12✅AWwwww🙈just wholesome💘i enjoyed it very much especially after episode 3/4 the anime picked me up😊 this scene was just *OMG* https://t.co/xRt2N5MDEH

The couple waited for 90 minutes for the Sleeping Beauty-themed ride, which was only for couples. Shikimori and Izumi got so lost in their conversations that they lost track of time. The ride was slow enough to make Izumi drift off easily. Shikimori wanted to kiss her boyfriend, but the ride ended at the exact moment, and her mission failed.

Shikimori’s Not Just a Cutie Season 1 Episode 12 - Shikimori wants to kiss

luth_le_vagabond 👹 @luth_vagabond



Clap de fin pour l'anime avec l'épisode 12 qui était juste parfait ! Que ça soit la musique, la DA et surtout la mise en scène très bien dosé j'ai vraiment passé un agréable moment devant l'anime



Petit coup de coeur de saison Shikimori épisode 12Clap de fin pour l'anime avec l'épisode 12 qui était juste parfait ! Que ça soit la musique, la DA et surtout la mise en scène très bien dosé j'ai vraiment passé un agréable moment devant l'animePetit coup de coeur de saison Shikimori épisode 12 ✅💜Clap de fin pour l'anime avec l'épisode 12 qui était juste parfait ! Que ça soit la musique, la DA et surtout la mise en scène très bien dosé j'ai vraiment passé un agréable moment devant l'anime Petit coup de coeur de saison 💫 https://t.co/CI8mlWMsmC

The Sleeping Beauty ride was worth the wait, but Shikimori was still disappointed over the kiss that she wanted very badly. However, the couple continued their day by having lots of fun by visiting the unique attractions. As Izumi planned out everything, he hoped nothing would go wrong, but the table that he reserved for himself and Shikimori was given to someone else.

Licht @licht_bc Izumi kisses Shikimori Izumi kisses Shikimori https://t.co/9dWxjproCQ

As soon as Izumi started lamenting his fate and bad luck, he was surprised by the upgrade the restaurant offered him as an apology, which was way better than he expected. The luxurious dining and the romantic atmosphere were enough for Shikimori and Izumi to get lost in the eyes of each other.

Leaving the restaurant, Shikimori still wasn’t over the kiss that never happened, so she tried to give hints to Izumi, but the latter was not sharp enough to figure it out.

Shikimori’s Not Just a Cutie Season 1 Episode 12 - Under a Bright Full Moon

exa @exaenae the final episode of Shikimori was sweet and nice and Shikimori please kiss me but mostly I'm just surprised that this show managed to look this good through all 12 episodes and several delays the final episode of Shikimori was sweet and nice and Shikimori please kiss me but mostly I'm just surprised that this show managed to look this good through all 12 episodes and several delays https://t.co/QFU93qW5Ig

Nothing is more romantic than being on a gondola under a sky full of stars and the scintillating moon. Despite being a couple, Shikimori and Izumi get easily startled by holding hands and sitting close to each other. However, it was different this time, as Shikimori wanted to be herself around him, and even Izumi stopped panicking after a power outage.

Shikimori held Izumi’s hand and gently kissed it like a princess. Izumi also wanted to calm her girlfriend down by kissing her cheek. The couple yet again made sure that they loved each other over everything in the world. Shikimori held onto Izumi and wanted to stay close to the latter for eternity.

Yuki Nagato Is Sweet and Pure (BLM) 🐝❤️❤️ @GainesUriel Shikimori's Not Just a Cutie Episode 12: The season ends with Izumi taking Shikimori out on a date as we're treated to some wonderful moments between the pair as in the end, we finally see Izumi declaring his love for his GF and man, this anime was good #ShikimoriWatch Shikimori's Not Just a Cutie Episode 12: The season ends with Izumi taking Shikimori out on a date as we're treated to some wonderful moments between the pair as in the end, we finally see Izumi declaring his love for his GF and man, this anime was good #ShikimoriWatch https://t.co/i4bSTxK7wf

The next day, the couple shared their adventures with their friends individually and couldn't stop themselves from reminiscing over their time together. Shikimori wanted to be open-hearted with Izumi, while the latter started panicking over being too assertive with his girlfriend.

