Shikimori’s Not Just a Cutie Season 1 Episode 12 release date, what to expect, and more

Season 1 of Shikimori’s Not Just a Cutie is finally reaching its conclusion, and fans are a little downhearted as they’ll miss the best girl until Season 2 arrives. The series has faced many delays due to the COVID-19 outbreak inside Doga Kobo studio. However, the production house didn’t disappoint the fans and revealed the newly scheduled dates.

The series also received appreciation as it started focusing on other key characters like Inuzuka, Hachimitsu, and Nekozaki, who play a crucial role in the titular protagonist and her boyfriend’s character development. However, as the season reaches its finale, Episode 12 of Shikimori’s Not Just a Cutie will entirely be centered on Shikimori and Izumi.

When will Shikimori’s Not Just a Cutie Season 1 Episode 12 be released?

Shikimori’s Not Just a Cutie Season 1 Episode 12 will be released on July 10, 2022. Fans around the world can watch the episode on Crunchyroll. The anime is also available on Netflix in certain regions. The release time of the episode is listed below, along with the different time zones:

Pacific time: 11:15 PM PDT

Central time: 01.15 AM CDT

Eastern time: 2:15 AM EDT

British time: 6:15 AM GMT

Indian time: 11:45 AM IST

European time: 8:15 AM CEST

Australian time: 03:45 PM ACDT

Philippines time: 02:15 PM PHT

Japanese time: 03.15 PM JST

Shikimori’s Not Just a Cutie Season 1 Episode 11 recap

Izumi’s bad luck is taking over his sanity as it starts affecting the people he cares about. Even though Izumi got used to his misery, he’s truly disappointed this time. Izumi prayed to god and wished for a hero who would save him from his nightmare.

Izumi and Shikimori have spent some alone time apart from the gang for so long. However, Izumi took the initiative this time and asked Shikimori out of the blue to spend some time in a newly opened amusement park. Shikimori got all red-faced instantly as Izumi asked her for a date.

She accepted the offer, as she didn’t want to lose this golden opportunity of spending time with her boyfriend alone. Shikimori was flustered with what to wear to the date, but she didn’t find anything to her liking in her closet. So she decided to go shopping, where her elder brother, Fuji, tagged along.

Shikimori’s brief past showed how she used to copy her elder brother in everything and often got mocked for having no individuality. However, soon Shikimori figured out who she wanted to be and where her journey of being a “Cutie” began.

Shikimori resorted to not doing anything that would make her unwomanly, but she couldn’t stop herself from helping a miserable stranger who turned out to be Izumi.

What to expect in Shikimori’s Not Just a Cutie Season 1 Episode 12

Shikimori’s Not Just a Cutie Season 1 Episode 12 is titled "More Than a Dream." This episode will entirely focus on Shikimori and Izumi, where the couple will spend quality time in the newly opened amusement park Izumi proposed. With the season finale, the episode will be tough and emotional.

