Shikimori’s Not Just a Cutie Season 1 Episode 8 - Shikimori meets Kamiya

Episode 7 of Shikimori’s Not Just a Cutie Season 1 ended with a cliffhanger where Kamiya got the same couple number as Izumi. Fans were eagerly waiting to see Shikimori’s reaction and how she would act when she found out that Izumi and Kamiya knew each other already.

Shikimori’s Not Just a Cutie Episode 8, titled “Cultural Festival ll,” has concluded the issue regarding the couple numbers and Shikimori’s restlessness. This article will briefly break down the episode into three narratives.

Shikimori’s Not Just a Cutie Season 1 Episode 8 “Cultural Festival ll” highlights

Shikimori’s Not Just a Cutie Season 1 Episode 8: “Shikimori wants to trade”

Shikimori’s Not Just a Cutie Season 1 Episode 8 kicked off with Izumi and Kamiya discussing a movie based on a fairy tale. Izumi was not aware that Kamiya was into girly stuff, and the latter even said how every girl visualizes that someday their prince will come, riding on a white horse. Nekozaki interrupted their conversation and wanted to talk to Kamiya in person.

When Kamiya stepped out of the library, she was shocked to see Shikimori joining her hands together and begging the former to trade her couple number. Kamiya, without any hesitation, handed over her couple number. Shikimori was startled to see Izumi.

Kamiya wanted Izumi to go along with Shikimori, to which he declined as he didn’t want to leave her with the overload of work. Shikimori was surprised to see Izumi’s reaction, and it also seemed like she was jealous of the latter’s bond with Kamiya.

Shikimori’s Not Just a Cutie Season 1 Episode 8: “Shikimori confronts Kamiya”

Kamiya rejoined the Cafe group, which left all the members thrilled with excitement, as she is one of the most popular personalities in her school. There has never been a day where Kamiya wasn’t bombarded with praise. However, the only thing that was eating her up was seeing Izumi and Shikimori together.

While she was getting some fresh air on the terrace, Shikimori approached her and wanted to return to her couple number. She was shocked when Shikimori told her that she had figured out her feelings toward Izumi. Kamiya thought Shikimori hated her, but the latter said to her that any person who Izumi considers his friend can never be bad.

Kamiya has never shared how she feels about Izumi, but for the first time, she conveyed this to the latter’s girlfriend and even cried while doing so. Feeling bad for Kamiya, Shikimori tore the couple number and hugged the former to console her. After Shikimori left, Kamiya was relieved that Izumi was in the right hands.

Shikimori’s Not Just a Cutie Season 1 Episode 8: “Izumi’s present”

After the conclusion of the Cultural Festival, both Izumi and Shikimori’s teams lost. Hachimitsu wanted to know if Shikimori took a picture with Izumi, to which she said she didn’t and after Nekozaki joined them, Shimkimori lied by saying she lost the couple number slip.

Izumi asked Shikimori if she would like to go to the park with him, and the latter accepted. The whole idea behind this for Izumi was to gift Shikimori the present, which he specially bought for their anniversary and also for the latter’s birthday. Izumi bought a beautiful heart-shaped locket for Shikimori and even promised the latter that he would never leave her side.

Touched by Izumi’s words, Shikimori started crying, and this was the first time he had seen her in this state. Lastly, Shikimori promised Izumi the same that she would never leave his side, no matter if she gets overshadowed by someone more beautiful and perfect for the latter.

