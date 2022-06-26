Shikimori’s Not Just a Cutie Season 1 Episode 10 - The boys and girls mixed relay

By looking at the title of Shikimori’s Not Just a Cutie Season 1 Episode 10 earlier, which is "Desire to Win," it was presumed that some competition would take place in the following episode, and luckily it did. Izumi and his gang are up for some serious competition this time, and each person has to give their all.

Shikimori’s Not Just a Cutie Season 1 Episode 10 is one of the most important episodes in the series, as it shows how strong the bond is between the Izumi, Shikimori, Nekozaki, Inuzuka, and Hachimitsu. This article will briefly break down the episode into three narratives.

Shikimori’s Not Just a Cutie Season 1 Episode 10 highlights

Shikimori’s Not Just a Cutie Season 1 Episode 10 - Izumi and the gang for the Mixed Relay

In Shikimori's Not Just a Cutie, Izumi is aware of his bad luck, but while picking up a slip from the lottery box, he still hopes for something that doesn’t involve him getting hurt. After finding out that he was assigned to the Mixed Relay group, he wasn’t even surprised at all. Not even Hachimitsu wanted to take part in the mixed relay, as she hates running and gets easily exhausted.

Shikimori didn’t get placed in the mixed relay, but as she would do anything to stay close to Izumi, she traded her slip with another girl. The entire class was aware of how overprotective Shikimori can be towards Izumi. The gang finally sat down to plan out the relay and figure out a perfect strategy where Izumi and Hachimitsu could also perform best.

Later, everyone regrouped at the running track to assign the roles each would play in the relay. Nekozaki became the first leg, Hachimitsu the second leg, Izumi the third leg, Shikimori the fourth leg, and Inuzuka, the anchor.

Shikimori’s Not Just a Cutie Season 1 Episode 10 - The practice begins

Nekozaki was quick with her pace, but by looking at Hachimitsu, Inuzuka noticed that her stride was too short. Hachimitsu is not good at anything requiring utmost stamina as she easily gets exhausted in seconds. As soon as Hachimitsu handed over the baton to Izumi, the latter fell in the blink of an eye, which was not surprising.

Shikimori, Inuzuka, and Nekozaki were exceptionally good, making Hachimitsu and Izumi’s eyes sparkle with joy. Izumi and Hachimitsu wanted to practice even more as they didn’t want to be a liability to their friends in the competition. Although Hachimitsu and Izumi were aware of the fact that they couldn’t surpass their athlete friends, they gave their best while practicing.

Shikimori’s Not Just a Cutie Season 1 Episode 10 - The Athletic Festival begins

Finally, the much-awaited Athletic Festival of Shikimori’s Not Just a Cutie kicked off with a mock cavalry battle in which, along with Inuzuka, Izumi also took part. The rest of the group had high hopes for Inuzuka and Izumi, but it turned out to be a disaster as they lost the game. Hachimtsu took part in the girl’s ball toss, which came as a surprise to everyone.

Even though Hachimitsu’s performance was outstanding, she lost the match as she got exhausted. Finally, the moment everyone has been waiting for takes place, and all eyes are set on the running track. Both Inuzuka and Nekozaki tried to lift the curse off Izumi’s shoelaces to mock him.

Being in the first leg, Nekozaki overwhelmed everyone with her amazing pace and handed over the baton to Hachimitsu, which gave the latter enough time to reach Izumi. Hachimitsu fell after hitting her own leg, but she gathered up all her courage and ran like her life depended on it.

After Izumi got the baton, he successfully handed it over to Shikimori without falling, as the former kicked off his shoes. In the end, Shikimori and Inuzuka asserted victory with their overwhelming speed. Later they all celebrated the victory, where Izumi hugged Shikimori in front of everyone without shying away.

