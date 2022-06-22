Shikimori’s Not Just a Cutie Season 1 Episode 10 release date, what to expect, and more

Until now, Shikimori’s Not Just a Cutie has revolved around the titular protagonist Shikimori and her boyfriend, Yuu Izumi. However, after the introduction of Kamiya, the series entered a new phase where the friendship between the characters is explored individually, showing that Shikimori’s Not Just a Cutie is not just about a romantic relationship.

In Episode 9, fans witnessed Kamiya’s new side and how she and Shikimori officially became friends. Although Kamiya filled the void in Izumi’s absence, fans wish to see the latter and his clumsiness in Episode 10.

When will Shikimori’s Not Just a Cutie Season 1 Episode 10 be released?

Shikimori’s Not Just a Cutie Season 1 Episode 10 will be released on June 25, 2022. Fans around the world can watch the episodes on Crunchyroll, and in some regions, the anime is also available on Netflix. The release time of the episode is listed below, along with different time zones.

Pacific time: 11:15 PM PDT

Central time: 01.15 AM CDT

Eastern time: 2:15 AM EDT

British time: 6:15 AM GMT

Indian time: 11:45 AM IST

European time: 8:15 AM CEST

Australian time: 03:45 PM ACDT

Philippines time: 02:15 PM PHT

Japanese time: 03.15 PM JST

Shikimori’s Not Just a Cutie Season 1 Episode 9 recap

Everyone knows Izumi’s condition that he easily gets sick, and he usually calls his girlfriend during this time. But this time, he needed Inuzuka’s help, which greatly bothered Shikimori. Shikimori has always been hostile towards Inuzuka, despite considering him a friend. This is due to him being too close to Izumi, which makes Shikimori instantly switch to her jealous side.

As Inuzuka was leaving off to Izumi’s house, Shikimori asked him politely if she could come, to which he agreed. Inuzuka and Shikimori wanted to pick some stuff on the way for Izumi, and something happened which shocked both of them.

Shikimori accidentally called Inuzuka “Nii-san” as if she was addressing her elder brother, and Hachimitsu explained the reason behind it, which proved that Shikimori doesn’t hate Inuzuka. She conflated Inuzuka as her elder brother and wanted attention from him, which she never got.

Later, Shikimori and Nekozaki casually strolled down the mall and eventually crossed paths with Kamiya in a book store. Nekozaki offered Kamiya to join them, and she agreed to the proposal, which came as a surprise to the former as the latter being a reclusive individual, always used to turn her down.

Shikimori and Kamiya played many games, but it eventually turned into a competition where they both decided to win prizes for each other. Nekozaki was happy to see Kamiya's jovial side.

After spotting a basketball court outside the mall, all three decided to play, but two strange girls said the court was already reserved. However, the two girls decided to challenge Shikimori and Kamiya, but at the end of the day, the two strangers lost the match miserably.

What to expect from Shikimori’s Not Just a Cutie Season 1 Episode 10?

Shikimori’s Not Just a Cutie Season 1 Episode 10 is titled "Desire to Win." By looking at the title, it can be assumed that a competition will take place, which will include all the beloved characters of the show, including the newest member, Kamiya. Moreover, why Izumi didn’t ask Shikimori for help will also be revealed in this episode.

