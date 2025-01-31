The Ramparts of Ice anime adaptation officially announced

Friday, January 31, 2025, Shueisha officially announced on television the Ramparts of Ice anime series, adapting mangaka Kocha Agasawa’s original story of the same name. While no promotional material for the anime was shared alongside this initial announcement, Agasawa did draw a celebratory illustration to commemorate the news.

No other material or significant information regarding The Ramparts of Ice anime was shared alongside this initial announcement. While this is typical and not out of the ordinary, it’s significant as it suggests the anime series is still a ways away. While purely speculative, it seems that the anime will likely premiere sometime in early 2026 at the absolute earliest, given currently available information and material.

The celebratory illustration from Agasawa for The Ramparts of Ice anime’s official adaptation announcement features the main cast from the original manga series. They’re seen partying and gathering around a cake, with some Japanese text also on screen. The text is presumably from Agasawa and offers some exciting and kind words about the anime adaptation and his thoughts.

The original manga was serialized as a webtoon on the LINE Manga app from January 2020 to April 2022. Shueisha began publishing the series in compilation volumes in July 2023, with the 14th and final volume being released in Japan on Tuesday, February 4, 2025.

As of this article’s writing, none of the compilation volumes have been released in English. However, depending on its international popularity and success, this may change upon the anime’s release.

The original manga series, which The Ramparts of Ice anime will presumably closely follow, focuses on protagonist Koyuki Hikawa. Koyuki is an aloof high school student who finds it difficult to get close to others, and will build walls between herself and others.

However, despite going out of her way to be alone at school, Minato Amemiya keeps getting closer and closer to her. The story follows their lives and those of popular girl Miki and laid-back boy Yota.

The 2024 edition of Takarajimasha’s Kono Manga ga Sugoi! (This Manga Is Amazing!) guidebook, released in December 2024, saw the manga rank at #15 for male readers.

The manga was also nominated for the 69th Shogakukan Manga Awards in 2023. The series placed second in the “Vertical Scroll Comic” section of the second Rakuten Kobo E-book Awards in May 2024. It also ranked #2 on AnimeJapan’s sixth “Most Wanted Anime Adaptation” poll.

Agasawa’s You and I Are Polar Opposites manga is being adapted into a television anime series set to premiere in January 2026 from Lapin Track studios. This manga series originally launched on Shonen Jump+ in May 2022 and ended in November 2024.

