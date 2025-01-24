Kunon the Sorcerer Can See Through light novels announce television anime adaptation

Friday, January 24, 2025 saw Kadokawa officially announce that the Kunon the Sorcerer Can See Through light novels will be receiving a television anime adaptation. The news was also confirmed via an official X (formerly Twitter) account for the television anime adaptation, which shared two celebratory illustrations.

No other info was revealed as of this article’s writing, but fans can expect more news on the Kunon the Sorcerer Can See Through television anime series in the months to come. However, given that no release window was announced at this time, it’s likely that the anime series will premiere in late 2025 or early 2026 at the earliest.

As mentioned above, the only significant information or promotional material shared alongside the announcement were two celebratory illustrations. One comes from the light novels’ illustrator Laruha, while the other comes from the illustrator for the manga adaptation of the original light novels, La-na. Each illustration was shared by the official X account for the series in two separate posts to its profile page.

Likewise, fans currently have no idea of when the Kunon the Sorcerer Can See Through anime is expected to air. Typically speaking, an anime announced for a series which intends to air in the current year will announce this as a part of the initial reveal. Likewise, the absence of a release window here suggests that the series will likely premiere sometime in 2026. A late 2025 premiere is possible, but 2026 seems more likely given current information.

The television anime series will serve as the adaptation of the series’ light novels specifically, written by Umikaze Minamino and illustrated by Laruha as mentioned above. The series originally began as a web novel on the Shosetsuka ni Naro website in August 2021, which is still ongoing today. The light novel adaptation began in March 2022, with the manga adaptation starting a month later in Kadokawa’s Comic Alive magazine.

Kadokawa recently released the fifth compilation volume for the Kunon the Sorcerer Can See Through manga in November 2024. Yen Press is releasing the light novel series in English, describing its story:

“Born blind, Kunon aims to be the first person to use water magic to create new eyes for himself. After five months of study, he has already surpassed his teacher, and continues to grow his talents. Not only can his magic help him sense color, but he can also use it to make handy items and even conjure a whole cat! Word of his skills and ingenuity soon reach the court and earn him a spot as disciple to the most powerful magician in the land. But is his ultimate goal even attainable?"

