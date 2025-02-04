New That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime movie announces February 2026 premiere and title with new visual

Produced by 8Bit, the new That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime movie, titled That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime the Movie: Tears of the Blue Sea Arc, is set to premiere in February 2026. This was announced with a teaser visual during a special stage event at the 2025 Sapporo Snow Festival, on Tuesday, February 4, 2025.

Notably, the new That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime movie was announced for production after the conclusion of the third season of the franchise's television anime on September 27, 2024.

Along with the film, it was revealed that a fourth season would also be produced. The anime is based on the fantasy light novel series written by Fuse and illustrated by Mitz Vah. The novels also have a manga version by Taiki Kawakami.

Trending

The new That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime movie reveals February 2026 debut and a visual featuring Rimuru under the sea

Expand Tweet

On Tuesday, February 4, 2025, a stage event for That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime was held at the Sapporo Snow Festival 2025 in Hokkaido, Japan. During the event, the official staff unveiled a teaser visual and announced the title of the new That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime movie.

According to the announcement, the title for the movie has been decided to be That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime the Movie: Tears of the Blue Sea Arc. The film is slated to release in Japanese theatres in February 2026, with no exact release date disclosed thus far.

The teaser visual for the new That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime movie features Rimuru Tempest under the blue sea, looking ahead at something. Rimuru is seen holding a mysterious object, resembling a miniature sea dragon. He gently steps on the coral and bears a serene expression on his face.

The teaser visual for That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime the Movie: Tears of the Blue Sea arc (Image via 8Bit)

Notably, an official website has been opened to share the illustration. According to the website, 8Bit Studios will continue to handle the animation production for the movie. Unfortunately, no information surrounding the movie's plot has been revealed as of this writing. Other details concerning the movie, such as cast and staff will be announced in the future.

Notably, the new That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime movie, Tears of the Blue Sea Arc, is the franchise's second film. The first movie, Scarlet Bond, was released on November 25, 2022. The film's narrative centered around Benimaru, and his brother, Hiiro. As such, it remains to be seen what the upcoming movie will be all about.

Also read:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback