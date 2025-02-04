New Bungo Stray Dogs manga confirms March 2025 release and title

On February 4, 2025, Kadokawa Shoten's Young Ace issue 3/2025 revealed that a new Bungo Stray Dogs manga was set to launch on March 4, 2025, in the magazine's next issue. The upcoming manga adaptation will be called "Bungo Stray Dogs: The Untold Origins of the Detective Agency."

Bungo Stray Dogs, written by Kafka Asagiri and illustrated by Sango Harukawa, is a Japanese manga serialized in Kadokawa Shoten's Young Ace magazine since 2012. Bones later picked up the series for an anime adaptation, airing five seasons. In addition, the series also received ten light novels and several spinoff manga.

Kadokawa announces new Bungo Stray Dogs manga in Young Ace magazine

Expand Tweet

Trending

On February 4, 2025, Kadokawa Shoten's Young Ace magazine issue 3/2025 revealed an announcement visual for a new Bungo Stray Dogs manga called "Bungo Stray Dogs: The Untold Origins of the Detective Agency." It is the manga adaptation of Kafka Asagiri's third light novel. The story depicts the origin of the Armed Detective Agency.

The new manga will be launched on Tuesday, March 4, 2025, in Kadokawa Shoten's Young Ace issue 4/2025. Sango Harukawa, the illustrator for the main manga, is responsible for the character designs while Tomori Adachi will be drawing the manga.

Edogawa Ranpo and Yukichi Fukuzawa as seen in the anime (Image via Bones)

Tomori Adachi also unveiled through his post on X (formerly Twitter) that the manga will receive a cover and color page in the same Young Ace magazine issue.

Fans should note that, while this prequel story arc was yet to receive a manga adaptation, the same has already been given an anime adaptation as part of the series' fourth season.

What will the prequel manga be about?

Edogawa Ranpo as seen in the anime (Image via Bones)

As revealed by Kadokawa's official page, the upcoming prequel manga will focus on Yukichi Fukuzawa, who used to work as a professional bodyguard. As chance would have it, Fukuzawa's encounter with a genius boy called Edogawa Ranpo sees him become strangely forced to take him under his wing.

Their first job brings them to a local theater on high alert that was receiving bizarre death threats. Fukuzawa and Ranpo join forces to tackle the challenge with their combined experience and brains. Soon after the incident, Yukichi Fukuzawa established the Armed Detective Agency and became its President. The organization's task was to take on dangerous jobs even the police wouldn't want to handle.

Related Links

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback