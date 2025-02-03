On Monday, February 3, 2025, the official website and X (formerly Twitter) account for Araiguma Calcal-dan anime unveiled a new key visual and announced the anime's April 2025 debut. In addition, the official staff has revealed details concerning the show's story and characters.

Araiguma Calcal-dan anime serves as a spin-off of the Raccoon Rascal series, which aired in 1977. The original anime series aired 52 episodes under the production of Nippon Animation. Notably, the series itself was based on Sterling North's children's novel, Rascal: A Memoir of a Better Era.

According to the latest information from the official staff, Araiguma Calcal-dan anime will begin its broadcast in April 2025 (Spring 2025) on Yomiuri TV and BS NTV channels in Japan. However, an exact release date is yet to be revealed. Along with this information, the anime's official site and X handle have shared a new visual, featuring the five main characters from the series.

Junya Enoki stars in Araiguma Calcal-dan anime as Acacal, a cheerful red raccoon, who joins the Calcal-dan as a new recruit. Kensho Ono voices Subcal, an employee who exhibits an extreme level of detachment from the world. Taku Yashiro features as Logical, a low-level executive who always thinks about business.

Besides them, the voice cast includes Yohei Azakami, who voices Comical. The anime's official site describes the character as a brusque yet kind employee of the Calcal-dan. The other voice cast is Kenjiro Tsuda as Middle, a mysterious yet "cool" branch head.

Notably, the official staff had previously announced the cast members but their roles weren't revealed until now. A character profile is also unveiled to showcase each main character from the series.

Staff and the plot of Araiguma Calcal-dan anime

The teaser visual for the series (Image via Nippon Animation)

Henry Hirakawa directs the series at Nippon Animation, with Ayano Yoshioka as the character designer. Kisuke Koizumi has joined the staff as the sound director, while Arisa Okehazama is the music composer. Kozo Misawa and Hitomi Hiratsuka are enlisted as the show's chief producers. The main staff also includes Kasumi Dekune and Hiroya Tanaka as producers.

According to the latest information, Araiguma Calcal-dan anime's narrative centers around Calcal-dan, a secret society that aims for world domination. Although most of the Calcal-dan members belong to the elite class, where everyone strives to fulfill the company's goals, it also has a branch in Tokyo's Tama region, which has a low business performance.

The employees of Tokyo's Calcal-dan haven't seen a raise in a while. That said, they all strive to perform every day to ensure the company's goals are met. As such, the series will showcase Acacal, Logical, Comical, Middle, and Subcal's everyday lives as the Calcal-dan members.

