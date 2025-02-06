Rent-A-Girlfriend Season 4 unveils Chizuru's "Date Visual" ahead of July 2025 premiere

On Thursday, February 6, 2025, the official website and X (formerly Twitter) account for Rent-A-Girlfriend Season 4 unveiled the first "date visual" featuring Chizuru Ichinose. It was previously announced that the anime would premiere in two cours, starting in July 2025.

Rent-A-Girlfriend Season 4 serves as a sequel to the previous installment, which aired 12 episodes from July 2023 to September 2023. The series itself is based on the eponymous rom-com manga, written and illustrated by Reiji Miyajima. Kodansha's Weekly Shonen Magazine has been serializing the manga, with 39 tankobon volumes released thus far.

Rent-A-Girlfriend Season 4's first Date Visual features Chizuru Ichinose with a "Travel" theme

The official staff for Rent-A-Girlfriend Season 4 shared the installment's first Date Visual on Thursday, February 6, 2025. The illustration features Chizuru Ichinose, the main heroine, sitting on a bench at a station. There's a vibrant cherry blossom tree behind her, which gives a Spring session vibe to the visual.

In the visual, Chizuru is seen smiling and holding some cherry blossom petals. Moreover, she has a suitcase next to her, suggesting the fact that she's going on a trip to Hawaii. Since the fourth season covers the Hawaii Trip Arc from the manga, the visual acts as a prelude.

Besides the visual, a comment from Sora Amamiya, the voice actor of Chizuru Ichinose has arrived on the show's website. When asked about her impressions on the fourth season and its highlights, Amamiya-san says the upcoming installment will focus on Kazuya and Chizuru getting closer.

Other characters, like Asami, will also begin to make their move. As such, she feels the series will be tinged with suspense. Amamiya has also urged fans to look forward to Rent-A-Girlfriend Season 4 since a fourth season doesn't come often. She mentions how much she loves the series and is delighted that many fans share the same feelings. The voice actor hopes the series will continue to reach more people.

Rent-A-Girlfriend Season 4 is set to premiere in July 2025, in two parts with a break in between. The fourth installment features returning cast members, with Shun Horie as Kazuya, Sora Amamiya as Chizuru, Aoi Yuki as Mami, Nao Toyama as Ruka, Yu Serizawa as Mini, and Rie Takahashi as Sumi.

Chizuru Ichinose, as seen in the anime (Image via TMS Entertainment)

Kazuomi Koga directs the series at TMS Entertainment, with Mitsutaka Hirota handling the series composition. Hyadain is in charge of the music, while Kanna Hirayama is enlisted as the character designer. Shintaro Sakai is the director of photography, while Yumiko Nakaba is the editor.

Rent-A-Girlfriend Season 4 will likely commence the adaptation from chapter 168, and show the Hawaii Trip Arc. In addition, fans can expect the installment to feature more wholesome moments between Kazuya, Chizuru, and others.

