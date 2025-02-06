New Pokémon anime Dragonite and the Postman announced for February 2025

A new Pokémon anime titled Dragonite and the Postman is all set to be released on February 27, 2025. This is an important date for fans since it is World Pokémon Day. The announcement was made by the officials on X earlier this day. The post was accompanied by a still frame featuring a Dragonite that is seen flying in the distance.

Fans are happy to note that CoMix Wave Films will be a part of this project. The organization has some of the most talented minds who worked on projects like Suzume and Your Name. This article will take a closer look at the new Pokémon anime and understand everything we need to know ahead of Dragonite and the Postman’s release.

The new Pokémon anime is all set to be released on February 27, 2025. Fans will be happy to note that the Dragonite and the Postman will be streamed on Pokémon's official YouTube channel. CoMix Wave Films will be responsible for the production of the anime.

This is one of the biggest production houses that has worked on plenty of films directed by Makoto Shinkai. The organization has made a name for itself, known for some of the stunning visuals that anime fans have come across. Fans hope to see similar visuals in the new Pokemon anime.

Taku Kimura is the director for Dragonite and the Postman and is also responsible for the storyboarding process. He directed Star Wars: Visions and worked on plenty of other anime titles like No Game No Life Zero (movie), A Place Further Than The Universe, FLCL: Shoegaze, and Dead Dead Demon’s Dededede Destruction. Kentaro Nana will be overseeing the script for the anime series.

Asuka Dokai will handle the character designs for Dragonite and the Postman. They have worked on Snorunt's Summer Vacation (ONA) and Geinin Anime Kantoku (special).

Meanwhile, Tasuku Watanabe will be the art director and Maho Aoki will be responsible for the character design and will be the animation director for this project. He has worked on titles like Astro Note and Hell’s Paradise. Last but not least, Evan Call will be producing the music for the new Pokemon anime.

Plot in brief

A Dragnonite seen flying in the sky (Image via the Pokémon company)

The new Pokémon anime titled Dragonite and the Postman revolves around Hana, who is a young girl aspiring to be a postal worker. She receives a strange letter that isn’t addressed to anyone.

Hana embarks on an adventure with her beloved Fuecoco to get to the bottom of this mystery. She realizes that a young boy sent this letter to his father so that he doesn’t have to feel lonely on his birthday. It’s a race against the clock for Hana who wishes to deliver this letter on time.

Stay tuned for more anime and manga news as 2025 progresses

