No Game No Life creator's latest update dashes hope for season 2

No Game No Life season 2 is one of the most anticipated anime sequels of recent times especially since many old anime series are being renewed for a sequel adaptation. However, there are no signs of this sequel happening and the recent tweet from the series' author burned the little hopes fans had for it, noting that it was all "fake."

Yuu Kamiya took to X to discuss some messages that hinted at the possibility of a second season. The author expressed his distaste over such claims and requested the fans to not inquire about such a thing. This had the fans losing hope in their favorite isekai series getting a sequel as everyone expressed their disappointment on the internet.

The recent controversy about a No Game No Life season 2

Yuu Kamiya's recent tweet (Image via X @yuukamiya68)

Every year, fans create speculations about No Game No Life, an isekai anime, which might be close to getting a sequel. Just like every year, this year was the same as the hype was over the moon regarding the announcement of a season 2 for this popular anime series.

However, these 'speculations' reached the series' author, Yuu Kamiya, whose real name is Thiago Furukawa Lucas, when fans sent him messages on X. The messages claimed that there were leaks confirming that his light novel series might be renewed for season 2. To answer all these messages, the author took to X and expressed his distaste over such wrong claims.

According to the author, all the claims about No Game No Life season 2 were fake. He even requested the fans to avoid talking about such a thing to him as he might be uncomfortable discussing something that was not even confirmed.

Reactions from the fans

The fans were sorrowful but they were still expecting the leaks to be fake, given how they arrive every year without any credibility. They also agreed that the leaks were gaining clout and that the author had to clarify before fans believed them.

The author's clarification left fans disappointed and fed up with the rumors but there was one fan who seemed to be holding onto hope for a second season. According to this fan, the author didn't deny a No Game No Life season 2 and only titled the leaks as "fake." So, the fan was optimistic that the series might be renewed for a season 2 some time in the future.

"It's crazy how that post blew up so much even the author had to call it out" a fan said

"Feel like we’ve been through this enough to know we’re not getting it" another fan said

"Never believing a leak on no game no life ever again" another one said

"I'm still holding out hope. He said it was fake... but didn't deny that season 2 WASN'T coming one day. It's not much, but it's something" another one claimed

Final thoughts

Sora and Shiro as seen in the anime (Image via Madhouse)

Finding credible leaks on the internet is impossible because most of them if not all, are mostly fake. The leaks regarding No Game No Life have already been deleted since the author struck them as fake. Yuu Kamiya's series is one of a kind and fans just have to wait and see if its season 2 gets possible in the future.

