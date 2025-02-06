The Catcher in the Ballpark! anime reveals April 2025 release window

Thursday, February 6, 2025 saw the official website for the television The Catcher in the Ballpark! anime series officially reveal its April 2025 release window. While a full release date and time was not confirmed, the series did also confirm how it would premiere on Japanese television, and where it can be streamed domestically in Japan.

Unfortunately, there is no confirmed official international streaming information currently available for the Catcher in the Ballpark! anime series as of this article’s writing. Fans can expect confirmation on the anime’s international availability in the coming weeks as the anime’s final pre-release announcements are made.

Catcher in the Ballpark! anime confirms most all Japanese release info save for full date

Expand Tweet

Trending

As mentioned above, the Catcher in the Ballpark! anime did at least reveal where the series would be airing, even if a full release date and time isn’t currently available. The anime will premiere in April on TV Tokyo and six affiliate Japanese television channels, as well as the AT-X network. Domestically, the series will stream on ABEMA and Lemino, as well as on Amazon Prime Video’s dedicated anime channel called Anime Times.

However, no international streaming information was officially confirmed in this latest announcement, nor was any new promotional material shared for the series. Fans can likewise expect the anime’s official release date to be announced alongside a new trailer for the series sometime in the coming weeks and months. Fans can also expect the anime’s theme song information to be shared in a similar time frame prior to the series’ premiere.

Jun’ichi Kitamura is directing the television anime series at EMT Squared, with Shigeru Murakoshi handling the series composition. Fumio Iida is designing the characters, while MONACA is composing the anime’s music. It is expected that additional staff will be announced prior to the anime’s premiere. The anime’s currently announced starring cast list includes:

Fairouz Ai as Ruriko

Satoshi Inomata as Murata

Ikumi Hasegawa as Aona

Satoshi Tanaka as Omatsu

Yōji Ueda as Nakaizumi

Ayumi Mano as Natsuno

Momoko Seto as Kokoro

Jin Urayama as Ryuichi Igarashi

Chiharu Sawashiro as Takimoto

Hiroki Tōchi as Kojiro

Rika Tachibana as Yuki Takino

Kentarō Tone as Dennis

Kō Bonkobara as Brian

Expand Tweet

The Catcher in the Ballpark! anime series will follow office worker Murata, who one day meets Ruriko, a vendor selling beer who looks like a gyaru. He becomes her first regular customer after meeting, despite her acting cold towards him. However, once he’s out of sight, Ruriko reveals her truly innocent and kind personality.

The anime will adapt mangaka Tatsuro Suga’s original manga series of the same name, which began serialization in Kodansha’s Morning magazine in September 2020. The manga is still ongoing today, and has been collected into fifteen compilation volumes, none of which are currently officially available in English.

Related links

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback