5 trusting anime characters who got betrayed (& 5 who had their trust rewarded)

Trusting anime characters are often displayed in series that have gained viewers' enjoyment. Trust and betrayal are key terms found throughout anime and mangas from different genres. Anime characters with selfless faith in others often appear in stories, only to be betrayed or rewarded in the end. Fans have often come across heartbreaking or heartwarming moments from several animes.

Mangakas have adapted this formula for a while now, which has led fans to the edge of their seats. It has been proven to create certain moments of suspense, anticipation, disappointment, and satisfaction. Trusting anime characters are designed in a manner that fans can immediately connect with them.

Disclaimer: This list is not ranked and solely reflects the writer's opinion. This article may also mention typical canon violence/gore/sensitive topics. Readers's discretion is requested.

5 Trusting anime characters who got betrayed

1) Mikasa trusting Eren only to be betrayed later (Attack On Titan)

Mikasa Ackerman from Attack on Titan (Image via Mappa)

Mikasa Ackerman from Attack on Titan has been very close to the protagonist/antagonist, Eren Yeager, since childhood. Mikasa has always had feelings for Eren and even blindly followed him. However, when the fans least expect it, Eren betrays Mikasa, or rather her feelings, saying he hates her.

In the final season of the series, Eren drops this bomb on fans. During an altercation with Mikasa and Armin, Eren tells Mikasa that her dedication to him was not due to her free will but rather to her Ackerman bloodline, which dutied her to protect him. This leaves Mikasa, who played the role of a trusting anime character, completely heartbroken, along with many other fans.

2) Naruto trusted Sasuke every step of his life (Naruto)

Sasuke and Naruto when they were kids (Image via Pierrot)

Uzumaki Naruto, from the anime series Naruto, has always been cherished by fans for being a very trusting anime character. Being consumed with abandonment and loneliness for most of his childhood, Naruto knows the true meaning of friendship and trust. Sasuke is one of the earliest of person he considers friends due to the similarities in their history.

From time to time and again, viewers see how Naruto places his trust in Sasuke, only for that trust to be betrayed every time. Sasuke, unlike Naruto, could never place his trust in Naruto, leading to disagreements among them. Fans see a rivalry between them until the end of the manga/anime.

3) Ken Kaneki trusted Rize on their date (Tokyo Ghoul)

Kaneki and Rize on their first date (Image via Pierrot)

Ken Kaneki, the main protagonist of the anime series Tokyo Ghoul, has always been portrayed as a trusting anime character and an innocent soul until his transformation. In the story, a shy Kaneki often comes to his favorite cafe, Anteiku, where one day he meets Rize Kamishiro, who he falls in awe of immediately. In addition, both of them adore the same writer: Takatsuki Sen.

Their first date approaches as they plan to visit a bookstore together. They spend the whole day together talking about books and eating lunch, which Rize avoids giving the viewers the first impression of a ghoul. Rize asks Kaneki to walk her home, showing that she is afraid to go alone because of recent ghoul incidents.

Once they reach a dark corner, Rize eventually reveals herself as a ghoul and lures Kaneki, only to consume him. After Impaling and killing Kaneki in a turn of events, Rize was hit by a falling steel beam and perished. After being implanted with Rize's organs, Kaneki transforms into a ghoul. Rize's betrayal changes Kaneni's life, and he is never the same again, mentally and physically.

4) Momo trusted Souske Aizen multiple times (Bleach)

Momo Hinamori from Bleach (Image via Pierrot)

Momo Hinamori, a trusting anime character from Bleach, has one of the most extensive anime betrayals ever. She constantly trusts Souske Aizen, only to be betrayed in the end. Momo, a trusting anime character, is so driven to idolize Aizen, and she even goes as far as attacking Toshiro Hitsugaya (which some fans consider to be her love interest) upon receiving a letter from him.

Later in the Fake Karakura Town arc, Aizen again uses Momo as a shield, tricking Hitsugaya into stabbing her instead. Once more, Momo acts rashly upon seeing the false dead body of Souske Aizen. She attacks Gin Ichimaru and blames him. Her eyes are finally opened when Souske Aizen stabs her on his sealed zanpakuto to get rid of her.

5) Kozuki Oden's trust was betrayed by Kanjuro (One Piece)

Kurozumi Kanjuro from One Piece (Image via Toei Animation)

Kurozumi Kanjuro, a member of the Nine Red Scabbards, betrays the trust of Kozuki Oden, a trusting anime character in One Piece, and the Kozuki family when he sells them out to Orochi. It is revealed to the viewers that Kanjuro and Orochi share the same Kurozumi bloodline.

Kanjuro, along with Kin'emon, Denjuro, Kikunojo, Raizo, Inuarashi, Nekomamushi, Kawamatsu, and Ashura Doji, collectively known as the Nine Red Scabbards, were tasked to serve as retainers for the Kozuki family. Oden put his trust in them to protect the family in his absence.

Kanjuro eventually sells them out to Orochi, who allied with Kaido. Kaido capitalizes on Oden's death and burns the Kuri Castle, which has Toki, Momonosuke, and Hiyori trapped inside. Even after his death, Oden is left betrayed by Kanjuro, one of the persons he trusted to retain his family.

5 trusting anime characters who had their trust rewarded

1) Giyu trusted Tanjiro and spared Nezuko (Demon Slayer)

Water Hashira, Giyu Tomioka from Demon Slayer (Image via Ufotable)

Giyu Tomioka, the Water Hashira from the anime Demon Slayer, was introduced in the first episode of the anime. Fans see Tanjiro returning to his house only to find his entire family slaughtered by demons and an injured Nezuko near the doorway. Tanjiro immediately picks Nezuko up on his shoulders and starts running to save her.

In a turn of events, Nezuko transforms into a demon and attacks Tanjiro. He defends himself by sticking his axe handle in her mouth. Giyu appears out of nowhere, trying to behead Nezuko when Tanjiro lays his own life to save her. After seeing Tanjiro's conviction and Nezuko coming to the aid of Tanjiro, Giyu decides to spare her life.

Although not widely seen, this portrait of Giyu as a trusting anime character leads to a series of events where the demon Nezuko proves beneficial for the Demon Slayer Corp.

2) Shinichi trusted Migi to take refuge in his body (Parasyte- The Maxim)

Migi in control of Shinichi from Parasyte-The Maxim (Image via Madhouse)

Shinichi, the protagonist of the anime series Parasyte- The Maxim, wakes up one night to find an alien species inside his right hand. Scared of what it could be, Shinichi tries to cut off his hand when the alien parasyte talks back to him. Slowly, their relationship grows, and Shinichi ends up naming it Migi.

Shinichi playing the role of a trusting anime character and cohabitating with Migi proves extremely beneficial to him later on. They both trust and depend on each other for their survival.

3) All Might trust Midoriya with his powers (My Hero Academia)

All Might appears in front of Deku (Image via Bones)

After an injured All Might from My Hero Academia sees a Quirkless Midoriya running to aid his friend Bakugo, he jumps in and saves both of them. Deku's actions make All Might a trusting anime character who is aware of his resolve and determination to become a hero. All Might decides that he would trust Deku to inherit his power, One for All.

All Might's decision to play the role of a trusting anime character proves to be right. After inheriting One for All, Deku validates time and time again that All Might has made the right decision. Deku went on to become one of the most iconic heroes in the anime.

4) Rukia trusted Ichigo with her soul reaper powers (Bleach)

Ichigo and Rukia from Bleach (Image via Pierrot)

In the first episode of Bleach, we see Rukia Kuchiki a soul reaper come down to Karakura town to fight a hollow and meet Ichigo Kurosaki for the first time. She learns that, unlike other human beings, Ichigo can see soul reapers and hollows. When confronted by a hollow, Rukia jumps before him and took the hit. In her dying form, she decides to share her powers with Ichigo and turn him into a soul reaper.

This act of Rukia being a trusting anime character shapes the entirety of Bleach's story. She is also saved from execution by Ichigo because of this act. Ichigo went on to grow more and become one of the strongest soul reapers.

5) Taiju's trust in Senku in Stone World (Dr. Stone)

Taiju and Senku as toddlers from Dr. Stone (Image via TMS Entertainment)

In the anime Dr. Stone, the world is seen to have entered a state where humans turn to stone after a green light in the sky. Senku Ishigami, the anime's main protagonist, is seen as best friends with Taiju Oki, a trusting anime character, since childhood. After waking up first after 3,700 years, Senku preserves Taiju's stone body in a cave, hoping to revive him through science.

Eventually, Taiju wakes up to find Senku waiting for him in the new Stone World. Taiju plays the role of a trusting anime character and is rewarded at the end when he could have easily been abandoned by Senku, who chose not to. Senku even goes on to revive Yuzuriha, Taiju's love interest.

Final thoughts

The ideas of trust and betrayal have always been a scintillating factor in anime and mangas. Fans have always been welcoming to the idea of a trusting anime character and encouraged the creation of many more as such.

With anime and manga production constantly going on, fans are bound to see more concepts that adapt this form of idea. Fans can also look forward to being introduced to more trusting anime characters.

