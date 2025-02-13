Demon Slayer's most unrealistic aspect is its solidarity among the Hashira and others

Demon Slayer succeeds in many aspects. Its cinematography is one of the best in the anime world, the color grading is breathtaking, and the action scenes are spectacular. When the anime launched in 2019, these elements sold the series to many anime enthusiasts, but as time has passed, the series has steadily been criticized.

The series has been criticized for its pacing and shallow, one-dimensional characters. The plot is seen as repetitive, following the same formula in each arc.

The biggest issue is weak world-building, with fans calling Koyoharu Gotouge’s world shallow, especially in character relationships

The Demon Slayer corps have the smoothest relationship with one another and for a group with many powerful characters, it is not possible. There is also the relationship between Demons and Slayers. There should be more relationships between the two, but fans barely see any in the series.

Here is how the lack of interpersonal conflict in Demon Slayer affects the series’ realism.

Disclaimer: This article reflects the author’s opinion and may contain spoilers.

How the lack of interpersonal conflict in Demon Slayer is unrealistic

The Mist Hashira and Tanjiro in the Swordsmith Village Arc (Image via Ufotable)

The first problem with the series lies in the Demon Slayer corps. They are portrayed to be an institution similar to the Gotei 13 from Bleach.

In Bleach, the Gotei 13’s role is to prevent Hollows from harming the physical world. Due to the ever-increasing amount of Hollows, the Gotei 13 is filled with a wide array of Shinigami with different quirks and morals.

The perfect example of this is the psychopath Mayuri Kotsuchi and the Boy Scout, Toshiro Hitsugaya. At their core, the two characters care about preserving peace in the Soul Society, but they go about it in two different ways. Mayuri experiments on people, while Hitsugaya just fights with brute strength alone. Demon Slayer lacks this sort of duopoly.

All of the Hashira at the beginning of the series (Image via Ufotable)

While many of the Hashira have different viewpoints, it is never touched on. Giyu and Sanemi are two Hashiras who do not see eye to eye, but it doesn’t go beyond an argument. Some might interpret this as the unity of the Demon Slayer corps in action, but humans are driven by competition, and many moments in the series show that there is competition.

There are also fewer Hashira who have betrayed the Demon Slayer Corps. In history, there have only been Kokushibo. Given that Hashira are prone to getting Demon Slayer marks, which shorten their lifespans, it is a huge wonder why many haven’t become demons.

More slayers should be fusing with demons or making allies with them. Genya is the only one shown to get stronger once he consumes a demon. Tanjiro and Nezuko are one of the few humans who are allied with a demon.

Final thoughts

It seems unrealistic that no power struggle occurred in the Demon world despite their long existence. Demons like Kokushibo, Akaza, Lady Tamayo, and Doma could turn humans into demons and challenge Muzan.

Strong-willed demons like Akaza and Kokushibo would likely have rebelled or formed alliances with the Demon Slayer Corps, making the plot more engaging.

