I Want to Escape from Princess Lessons episode 9 release date and time, where to watch, and more

I Want to Escape from Princess Lessons episode 9 will air on Sunday, March 2, 2025, at 10 pm JST on Tokyo MX. The most recent episode focused on a different short story, as the main cast was dealing with what could potentially be a ghost haunting the castle.

Episode 8 showed the different members of the cast being taken down by what seemed to be a ghost, as Leticia tried to find her way to rescue them. I Want to Escape from Princess Lessons episode 9 is likely to continue with another episodic adventure, although what it is is not clear at the moment of this writing.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for the I Want to Escape from Princess Lessons series. Any opinion expressed belongs to the author.

I Want to Escape from Princess Lessons episode 9 release date and time for all regions

Young Leticia as seen in the most recent episode (Image via EMT Squared)

The release times for I Want to Escape from Princess Lessons episode 9 for other regions, along with their corresponding time zones, are listed below:

Time Zone Release Time Release Day Release Date Pacific Time 5 am Sunday March 2, 2025

Central Time 7 am Sunday March 2, 2025

Eastern Time 8 am Sunday March 2, 2025

Greenwich Mean Time 1 pm Sunday March 2, 2025

Central European Time 2 pm Sunday March 2, 2025

Indian Standard Time 6:30 pm Sunday March 2, 2025

Philippine Time 9 pm Sunday March 2, 2025

Australia Central Time 10:30 pm Sunday March 2, 2025

Where to watch I Want to Escape from Princess Lessons episode 9?

Young Prince Clarke as seen in the most recent episode (Image via EMT Squared)

Fans in Japan can watch I Want to Escape from Princess Lessons episode 9 on Tokyo MX and BS Fuji.

Viewers who are not in Japan can access the English-subbed version of this episode on Crunchyroll. However, those interested would have to pay for a subscription.

Recap of the previous episode

Nadir as seen in the most recent episode (Image via EMT Squared)

This 2025 winter anime's episode 8 starts with a flashback of young Prince Clarke as he runs away from his caretaker, Sebastian, and runs into a young Leticia, who is seen crying. Then the plot returns to the present, where the prince is seen practicing fencing with Neil's nephew, Nathan, and then the story returns to the past, explaining several of the series' plot points.

The episode heavily focuses on how Clarke and the royal family met Leticia and eventually got their arranged marriage, although the protagonist is losing her emotions and expressions because of her princess lessons. Therefore, Clarke tries several things to win her favor, following her brother Nadir's tips, but none of it seems to work.

The final portion of the episode, following the comedic tone of the series, highlights how Nadir wants them to get married so he can get access to the status of the royal family, and he was the one who planned the events of the story, to the point of the confusion that started everything.

By the end of the installment, Clarke is clear that he is not going to force her to do anything she doesn't want to, much to Nadir's frustration.

What to expect from I Want to Escape from Princess Lessons episode 9?

Prince Clarke and Nadir as seen in the most recent episode (Image via EMT Squared)

I Want to Escape from Princess Lessons episode 9 is likely to continue with this romantic comedy by developing Leticia's relationship with Clarke further, and the issues between the two of them. The most recent episode gave more context to Clarke's actions and Nadir's intentions, although it is also likely that the next one is going to return the focus to Leticia once again.

