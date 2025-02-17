I Want to Escape from Princess Lessons episode 8 release date and time, where to watch, and more

I Want to Escape from Princess Lessons episode 8 will air on Sunday, February 23, 2025, at 10 pm JST on Tokyo MX. The most recent episode focused on a different short story, as the main cast was dealing with what could potentially be a ghost haunting the castle.

Episode 7 showed the different members of the cast being taken down by what seemed to be a ghost, as Leticia tried to find her way to rescue them. I Want to Escape from Princess Lessons episode 8 is likely to continue with another episodic adventure, although it is not clear at the moment of this writing.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for the I Want to Escape from Princess Lessons series. Any opinion expressed belongs to the author.

I Want to Escape from Princess Lessons episode 8 release date and time for all regions

Lyle as seen in the most recent episode (Image via EMT Squared)

The release times for I Want to Escape from Princess Lessons episode 8 for other regions, along with their corresponding time zones, are listed below:

Time Zone Release Time Release Day Release Date Pacific Time 5 am Sunday February 23, 2025

Central Time 7 am Sunday February 23, 2025

Eastern Time 8 am Sunday February 23, 2025

Greenwich Mean Time 1 pm Sunday February 23, 2025

Central European Time 2 pm Sunday February 23, 2025

Indian Standard Time 6:30 pm Sunday February 23, 2025

Philippine Time 9 pm Sunday February 23, 2025

Australia Central Time 10:30 pm Sunday February 23, 2025

Where to watch I Want to Escape from Princess Lessons episode 8?

Louis as seen in the most recent episode (Image via EMT Squared)

Fans in Japan can watch I Want to Escape from Princess Lessons episode 8 on Tokyo MX and BS Fuji.

Viewers who are not in Japan can access the English-subbed version of this episode on Crunchyroll. However, those interested would have to pay for a subscription.

Recap of the previous episode

The main cast as seen in the most recent episode (Image via EMT Squared)

This 2025 winter anime's episode 7 starts with Louis and Lyle heading to Maria's chamber late at night, to give her sweets as a gift, when they are pursued by a mysterious figure, who takes the young prince, as his servant runs away. Then the audience can see Lyle talking with the rest of the cast, mentioning the existence of a ghost.

The episode heavily focuses on Leticia's excitement regarding the possibility of ghosts being real, and the cast looking throughout the castle to find Louis. Later, one by one, they are taken down, with Nadir— Leticia's brother— even going as far as being controlled by strings as Brianna is captured as well.

The final portion of the episode focuses on Leticia, following the comedic tone of the series, trying to find a way to find her friends when Prince Clarke is taken after pushing a button on the floor. It is eventually revealed that Queen Laura had set up a secret room as a beauty salon and they were led there because of the traps, with the final scene featuring the ghost actually existing.

What to expect from I Want to Escape from Princess Lessons episode 8?

Prince Clarke as seen in the most recent episode (Image via EMT Squared)

I Want to Escape from Princess Lessons episode 8 is likely to continue with this romantic comedy by developing Leticia's relationship with Clarke further, and the issues between the two of them.

The teaser of the coming episode seems to suggest that the focus is going to return to their relationship, and Leticia's divisive feelings regarding their potential marriage.

