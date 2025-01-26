I Want to Escape from Princess Lessons episode 5 release date and time, where to watch, and more

I Want to Escape from Princess Lessons episode 5 will air on Sunday, February 2, 2025, at 10 pm JST. The most recent episode focused on several things, such as Leticia spending time with her brother Nadir, Brianna telling her about the book of her time in princess lessons and the revelation that Clarke is sleeping in the room next to Leti.

Episode 4 shows a greater level of annoyance on Leticia's part regarding Clarke's treatment of her, but also Brianna argues that the prince has good intentions. I Want to Escape from Princess Lessons episode 5 is likely to build on it, especially considering that Leticia is still trying to run away from the property and is still frustrated with the prince's attempts to make her fall in love.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for the I Want to Escape from Princess Lessons series. Any opinion expressed belongs to the author.

I Want to Escape from Princess Lessons episode 5 release date and time for all regions

Leticia as seen in the most recent episode (Image via EMT Squared)

The release times for I Want to Escape from Princess Lessons episode 5 for other regions, along with their corresponding time zones, are listed below:

Time Zone Release Time Release Day Release Date Pacific Time 5 am Sunday February 2, 2025

Central Time 7 am Sunday February 2, 2025

Eastern Time 8 am Sunday February 2, 2025

Greenwich Mean Time 1 pm Sunday February 2, 2025

Central European Time 2 pm Sunday February 2, 2025

Indian Standard Time 6:30 pm Sunday February 2, 2025

Philippine Time 9 pm Sunday February 2, 2025

Australia Central Time 10:30 pm Sunday February 2, 2025

Where to watch I Want to Escape from Princess Lessons episode 5?

Brianna as seen in the most recent episode (Image via EMT Squared)

Fans in Japan can watch I Want to Escape from Princess Lessons episode 5 on Tokyo MX and BS Fuji. Viewers who aren't in Japan can access the English-subbed version of this episode on Crunchyroll. However, those interested in this would have to pay for a subscription.

Recap of the previous episode

Nadir as seen in the most recent episode (Image via EMT Squared)

This 2025 winter anime's episode 4 starts with Leticia Dorman being moved to another part of the castle after her latest attempt to escape and Brianna spending time with her, with the latter sharing the book Prince Clarke made of her exploits during princess lessons to gain the favor of the populace. There was also a small scene of Leticia and her brother Nadir competing for muffins, displaying their sibling rivalry.

The episode focuses heavily on Leticia's trying to escape from the castle but then finds a secret passage thanks to her interest in reading the prince's diary. It turns out that Clarke is living right next to her in a secret room, with the prince very eager to hug her, much to her annoyance.

The final portion of the episode, in the classic comedic tone of the series, has Leticia arguing with her brother about how to keep Clarke from touching her, with Nadir suggesting she needs to be very upfront about it. She does and the prince seems to be affected by it, although the installment ends with the maid, Maria, stating that he is going to visit her every night from now on.

What to expect from I Want to Escape from Princess Lessons episode 5?

Prince Clarke as seen in the most recent episode (Image via EMT Squared)

I Want to Escape from Princess Lessons episode 5 is likely to continue with this romantic comedy by developing Leticia's relationship with Clarke even further, and the issues between them because they have opposite feelings. There is a very good chance that the next installment will provide a different situation for Leticia to deal with and also feature another angle of Clarke's feelings toward her.

