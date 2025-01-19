I Want to Escape from Princess Lessons episode 4 release date and time, where to watch, and more

I Want to Escape from Princess Lessons episode 4 will air on Sunday, January 26, 2025, at 10 pm JST. The most recent episode focused heavily on the fact that Leticia Dorman's engagement with Prince Clarke is still happening and the latter wasted no time in taking her back to the castle, much to the former's frustration.

Episode 3 focuses on Leticia's life in the castle and Clarke's attempts at winning her over, which continue to fail time and time again. I Want to Escape from Princess Lessons episode 4 is likely to build on it, especially considering that Leticia is still trying to run away from the property and doesn't seem less likely to believe in Clarke's words.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for the I Want to Escape from Princess Lessons series. Any opinion expressed belongs to the author.

I Want to Escape from Princess Lessons episode 4 release date and time for all regions

Prince Clarke as seen in the most recent episode (Image via EMT Squared).

The release times for I Want to Escape from Princess Lessons episode 4 for other regions, along with their corresponding time zones, are listed below:

Time Zone Release Time Release Day Release Date Pacific Time 5 am Sunday January 26, 2025

Central Time 7 am Sunday January 26, 2025

Eastern Time 8 am Sunday January 26, 2025

Greenwich Mean Time 1 pm Sunday January 26, 2025

Central European Time 2 pm Sunday January 26, 2025

Indian Standard Time 6:30 pm Sunday January 26, 2025

Philippine Time 9 pm Sunday January 26, 2025

Australia Central Time 10:30 pm Sunday January 26, 2025

Where to watch I Want to Escape from Princess Lessons episode 4?

Leticia and Clarke as seen in the most recent episode (Image via EMT Squared).

Fans in Japan can watch I Want to Escape from Princess Lessons episode 4 on Tokyo MX and BS Fuji. Viewers who aren't in Japan can access the English-subbed version of this episode on Crunchyroll. However, those interested in this would have to pay for a subscription.

Recap of the previous episode

Prince Clarke as seen in the most recent episode (Image via EMT Squared).

This 2025 winter anime's episode 3 starts with the introduction of an older royalty woman named Laura who visits the castle and says that she wants to meet Leticia Dorman. When it comes to the protagonist, she is taken back to her home by Prince Clarke and then taken to the latter's castle to continue with their engagement.

The episode focuses heavily on Leticia's life in the castle as she tries to escape every time she has an opportunity, oftentimes with her maid Maria carrying the weight of the burden. There is also a strong emphasis on Prince Clarke's attempts to make her fall in love with him, to the point he proposes to her, but Leti rejects all of his advancements.

Most of the episode is delivered in the classic comedic tone of the series, with Leticia often trying to deceive Maria so she can have an option to escape, even going as far as trying to take her clothes and run away as a maid. However, she is found once again by Clarke late at night, thus establishing the structure of the series moving forward.

What to expect from I Want to Escape from Princess Lessons episode 4?

Leticia as seen in the most recent episode (Image via EMT Squared).

I Want to Escape from Princess Lessons episode 4 is likely to continue with this romantic comedy by developing Leticia's relationship with Clarke even further, and the issues between them because they have opposite feelings. There is also a very good chance that the encounter with Laura is going to take place in the coming episode, as well as featuring more of both protagonists' families.

