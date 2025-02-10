  • home icon
I Want to Escape from Princess Lessons episode 7 release date and time, where to watch, and more

By Kevin Tanza
Modified Feb 10, 2025 04:30 GMT
I Want to Escape from Princess Lessons episode 7 release date (Image via EMT Squared)
I Want to Escape from Princess Lessons episode 7 will air on Sunday, February 16, 2025, at 10 pm JST on Tokyo MX. The most recent episode focused on the full introduction of the mysterious lady who was seen with Prince Clarke, Brianna, and Leticia trying to discover the truth.

Episode 6 showed more of Leticia's struggles with Clarke, although this time around she showed a lot more interest in the prince from a romantic perspective. I Want to Escape from Princess Lessons episode 7 is likely to build on this and continue with the different challenges they have to deal with.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for the I Want to Escape from Princess Lessons series. Any opinion expressed belongs to the author.

I Want to Escape from Princess Lessons episode 7 release date and time for all regions

Prince Clarke as seen in the most recent episode (Image via EMT Squared)
The release times for I Want to Escape from Princess Lessons episode 7 for other regions, along with their corresponding time zones, are listed below:

Time ZoneRelease TimeRelease DayRelease Date
Pacific Time5 amSundayFebruary 16, 2025
Central Time7 amSundayFebruary 16, 2025
Eastern Time8 amSundayFebruary 16, 2025
Greenwich Mean Time1 pmSundayFebruary 16, 2025
Central European Time2 pmSundayFebruary 16, 2025
Indian Standard Time6:30 pmSundayFebruary 16, 2025
Philippine Time9 pmSundayFebruary 16, 2025
Australia Central Time10:30 pmSundayFebruary 16, 2025

Where to watch I Want to Escape from Princess Lessons episode 6?

Brianna and Maria as seen in the most recent episode (Image via EMT Squared)
Fans in Japan can watch I Want to Escape from Princess Lessons episode 7 on Tokyo MX and BS Fuji.

Viewers who are not in Japan can access the English-subbed version of this episode on Crunchyroll. However, those interested would have to pay for a subscription.

Recap of the previous episode

Duke Neil, Prince Clarke, and Leticia as seen in the most recent episode (Image via EMT Squared)
This 2025 winter anime's episode 5 starts with Leticia Dorman reuniting with the queen and Prince Clarke's mother, Laura, as they spend time together and the protagonist gets to hang out with the royal family's baby. However, the plot then moves to Leticia talking with Brianna, with the latter stating that she saw Clarke with another woman.

The episode heavily focuses on Leticia trying to find a way to discover the truth of Clarke's escapades with this mysterious woman, leading to her paying off Brianna so she could do research with her. It is revealed during the research portion of the episode that Maria got her job as a maid in the castle thanks to Clarke, which is why she feels loyal to him.

The final portion of the episode focuses on Leticia and Brianna, following the comedic tone of the series, tracking down Clarke and the mysterious woman, to the point they are found at a gentlemen's club. It is revealed that the lady is a man named Neil and is the Duke of Delbaran, much to Leticia's shock, and the protagonist spends the ending of the episode on a small date with the prince.

What to expect from I Want to Escape from Princess Lessons episode 7?

Duke Neil as seen in the most recent episode (Image via EMT Squared)
I Want to Escape from Princess Lessons episode 7 is likely to continue with this romantic comedy by developing Leticia's relationship with Clarke further, and the issues between them because they have opposite feelings. There is a good chance of developing other subplots— such as the element of Brianna's goals, Neil's new role, and even Laura's point of view as Clarke's mother.

