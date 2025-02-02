I Want to Escape from Princess Lessons episode 6 release date and time, where to watch, and more

I Want to Escape from Princess Lessons episode 6 will air on Sunday, February 9, 2025, at 10 pm JST on Tokyo MX. The most recent episode focused on the introductions of Prince Louis and his assistant Lyle from Delbaran as they kidnap Leticia by accident and end up becoming friends in the process.

Episode 5 showed more of Leticia's struggles with Clarke, although her brother Nadir asked her to be more considerate with the prince's feelings and try to see his perspective. I Want to Escape from Princess Lessons episode 6 is likely to build on this and the introduction of a mysterious woman who has been seen with Clarke at the beginning and end of the episode.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for the I Want to Escape from Princess Lessons series. Any opinion expressed belongs to the author.

I Want to Escape from Princess Lessons episode 6 release date and time for all regions

Prince Clarke in the most recent episode (Image via EMT Squared)

The release times for I Want to Escape from Princess Lessons episode 6 for other regions, along with their corresponding time zones, are listed below:

Time Zone Release Time Release Day Release Date Pacific Time 5 am Sunday February 9, 2025

Central Time 7 am Sunday February 9, 2025

Eastern Time 8 am Sunday February 9, 2025

Greenwich Mean Time 1 pm Sunday February 9, 2025

Central European Time 2 pm Sunday February 9, 2025

Indian Standard Time 6:30 pm Sunday February 9, 2025

Philippine Time 9 pm Sunday February 9, 2025

Australia Central Time 10:30 pm Sunday February 9, 2025

Where to watch I Want to Escape from Princess Lessons episode 6?

The cast as seen in the most recent episode (Image via EMT Squared)

Fans in Japan can watch I Want to Escape from Princess Lessons episode 6 on Tokyo MX and BS Fuji. Viewers who are not in Japan can access the English-subbed version of this episode on Crunchyroll. However, those interested would have to pay for a subscription.

Recap of the previous episode

Nadir in the most recent episode (Image via EMT Squared)

This 2025 winter anime's episode 5 starts with Leticia Dorman at a party in the castle when she sees Prince Clarke speaking with another woman. Leticia decides to walk away, only to be kidnapped. It is revealed that her captors are Prince Louis and his assistant Lyle from the kingdom of Delbaran.

The episode heavily focuses on Leticia becoming friends with both Louis and Lyle as they explain they got it wrong and wanted to capture the protagonist's maid, Maria. It is revealed that Maria is originally from an important family in Delbaran but they fell. Louis has a crush on her, with the trio trying to come up with a plan that benefits all parties.

The final portion of the episode focuses on them being at an inn, as Leticia, following the comedic tone of the series, tries to escape but to no avail. Her brother Nadir and Prince Clarke appear to take her back home.

It is later revealed that Nadir made an agreement for Louis and Lyle to move to their castle to make Leticia happier and the episode ends with Brianna seeing Clarke with the lady seen at the beginning of the installment.

What to expect from I Want to Escape from Princess Lessons episode 6?

Lyle and Louis as seen in the most recent episode (Image via EMT Squared)

I Want to Escape from Princess Lessons episode 6 is likely to continue with this romantic comedy by developing Leticia's relationship with Clarke further, and the issues between them because they have opposite feelings. This mysterious woman that was introduced in the most recent installment is bound to play a role as well as Brianna who noticed her with Clarke.

