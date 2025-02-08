New Yaiba anime announces April 2025 release date with a PV

On Saturday, February 8, 2025, the latest Detective Conan episode ended with a collaboration video, confirming the April 5, 2025, release date for the new Yaiba anime. According to the video, the titular series will air its episodes ahead of the crime-mystery anime's timeslot in Japan.

The new Yaiba anime serves as an adaptation of Gosho Aoyama's manga series of the same name. Gosho Aoyama is popular as the creator of the Detective Conan - Case Closed manga series. Notably, his Yaiba manga was serialized in Shogakukan's Weekly Shonen Sunday magazine from 1988 to 1993, with 24 tankobon volumes published.

The new Yaiba anime's collaborative video with Detective Conan reveals the April 5, 2025, debut date

According to the collaborative video, the new Yaiba anime will air its episodes on Yomiuri TV, Nippon TV, and its affiliated networks every Saturday, starting April 5, 2025, from 5:30 pm JST, right ahead of the Detective Conan anime, which begins from 6 pm JST. Notably, the one-hour timeslot will be known as the Gosho Aoyama Hour programming block, since both series are based on the esteemed mangaka's works.

The short video features voice lines from Minami Takayama, who plays the main characters in both works (Edogawa Conan and Yaiba). The video makes it seem as if Conan and Yaiba are sharing a conversation. Prior to the anime's premiere on April 5, 2025, the first three episodes will be screened in advance at 10 TOHO Cinemas locations in Japan on March 13, 2025.

The new Yaiba anime reimagines the original story and showcases the events in modern animation. The series stars Minami Takayama as Yaiba Kurogane, Yoshimasa Hosoya as Takeshi Onimaru, Manaka Iwami as Sayaka Mine, Katsuyuki Konishi as Kenjuro Kurogane, and Junichi Suwabe as Musashi Miyamoto.

Takehiro Hasui directs the new Yaiba anime at Wit Studio, with Toko Machida supervising the series scripts. Yoshimichi Kameda contributes to the series as the chief animation director and character designer, while Takeshi Maenami is the sub-character designer and main animator of the series. Haru Yamada is listed as the sound director, while Yutaka Yamada and Yoshiaki Dewa are the music composers.

About the anime

Yaiba and Takeshi in the anime (Image via Wit Studio)

The new Yaiba anime is a remake of the original series which ran for 52 episodes from April 1993 to April 1994.

Following Gosho Aoyama's manga, the anime will show the titular hero, Yaiba Kurogane, a samurai returning to Japan after training under his father in a dark forest. After returning, Yaiba encounters his rival, Takeshi, and spars with him. The series will showcase Kurogane's thrilling adventures.

