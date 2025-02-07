  • home icon
  • Anime
  • Crunchyroll announces Roshidere, Fruits Basket, and more free anime for Valentine's Day

Crunchyroll announces Roshidere, Fruits Basket, and more free anime for Valentine's Day

By Gokul Chettiyar
Modified Feb 07, 2025 10:00 GMT
Crunchyroll announces Roshidere, Fruits Basket, and more free anime for Valentine
Alya, Tohru, and Kaguya as seen in Roshidere, Fruits Basket, and Kaguya-sama: Love is War (Image via Doga Kobo, TMS Entertainment, A-1 Pictures)

On Friday, February 7, 2025, Crunchyroll informed Sportskeeda Anime via email correspondence that they have made 17 drama and rom-com anime free to stream for the entire month of February for Valentine's Day. Some of these anime include Alya Sometimes Hides Her Feelings in Russian, Horimiya, and more.

In addition to the free anime, fans with subscriptions can also watch other romance anime that are available as part of the platform's library. Fans must also note that the anime streaming platform has added several new game titles to the Crunchyroll Game Vault, with some being perfect for Valentine's Day.

Crunchyroll celebrates Valentine's Day with free dramas and rom-coms in February

Alya as seen in Alya Sometimes Hides Her Feelings in Russian (Image via Doga Kobo)
Alya as seen in Alya Sometimes Hides Her Feelings in Russian (Image via Doga Kobo)

With Valentine's Day fast approaching, Crunchyroll announced that they are offering fans a hearty collection of free drama and rom-com anime for the entire month of February. This means that fans can watch 17 fan-favorite anime for free until Friday, February 28, 2025, on the anime streaming platform.

also-read-trending Trending

These anime include the heart-warming Fruits Basket, the charming and relatable Horimiya, and the brilliant and witty Kaguya-sama: Love Is War. That's not all as the platform is also set to make major hits from 2024 available for free, such as the pure love story of Yuki and Itsuomi in A Sign of Affection, and the hilarious and quirky Alya Sometimes Hides Her Feelings in Russian.

Marin Kitagawa as seen in My Dress-Up Darling (Image via CloverWorks)
Marin Kitagawa as seen in My Dress-Up Darling (Image via CloverWorks)

Here's the full list of free drama and rom-com anime:

  • A Couple of Cuckoos
  • A Sign of Affection
  • Alya Sometimes Hides Her Feelings in Russian
  • An Archdemon's Dilemma: How to Love Your Elf Bride
  • Bottom-Tier Character Tomozaki
  • Fruits Basket
  • Hokkaido Gals Are Super Adorable!
  • Horimiya
  • Kaguya-sama: Love Is War
  • More than a Married Couple, but Not Lovers
  • My Dress-Up Darling
  • My Love Story with Yamada-kun at Lv999
  • Ouran High School Host Club
  • Recovery of an MMO Junkie
  • Rent-a-Girlfriend
  • Sasaki and Miyano
  • Tomo-chan Is a Girl!

In addition to the free anime, fans with subscriptions can also explore other drama and romance anime available as part of the platform's ever-growing library.

Chizuru Mizuhara as seen in Rent-a-Girlfriend (Image via TMS Entertainment)
Chizuru Mizuhara as seen in Rent-a-Girlfriend (Image via TMS Entertainment)

Lastly, a growing library of mobile game titles are available on the Crunchyroll Game Vault for Mega Fan and Ultimate Fan members. With over 40 exclusive games, many titles are perfect for Valentine's Day like the newly added Sweet Sins 2.

Related Links

Quick Links

Edited by Gokul Chettiyar
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी