Crunchyroll announces Roshidere, Fruits Basket, and more free anime for Valentine's Day

On Friday, February 7, 2025, Crunchyroll informed Sportskeeda Anime via email correspondence that they have made 17 drama and rom-com anime free to stream for the entire month of February for Valentine's Day. Some of these anime include Alya Sometimes Hides Her Feelings in Russian, Horimiya, and more.
In addition to the free anime, fans with subscriptions can also watch other romance anime that are available as part of the platform's library. Fans must also note that the anime streaming platform has added several new game titles to the Crunchyroll Game Vault, with some being perfect for Valentine's Day.
Crunchyroll celebrates Valentine's Day with free dramas and rom-coms in February
With Valentine's Day fast approaching, Crunchyroll announced that they are offering fans a hearty collection of free drama and rom-com anime for the entire month of February. This means that fans can watch 17 fan-favorite anime for free until Friday, February 28, 2025, on the anime streaming platform.
These anime include the heart-warming Fruits Basket, the charming and relatable Horimiya, and the brilliant and witty Kaguya-sama: Love Is War. That's not all as the platform is also set to make major hits from 2024 available for free, such as the pure love story of Yuki and Itsuomi in A Sign of Affection, and the hilarious and quirky Alya Sometimes Hides Her Feelings in Russian.
Here's the full list of free drama and rom-com anime:
- A Couple of Cuckoos
- A Sign of Affection
- Alya Sometimes Hides Her Feelings in Russian
- An Archdemon's Dilemma: How to Love Your Elf Bride
- Bottom-Tier Character Tomozaki
- Fruits Basket
- Hokkaido Gals Are Super Adorable!
- Horimiya
- Kaguya-sama: Love Is War
- More than a Married Couple, but Not Lovers
- My Dress-Up Darling
- My Love Story with Yamada-kun at Lv999
- Ouran High School Host Club
- Recovery of an MMO Junkie
- Rent-a-Girlfriend
- Sasaki and Miyano
- Tomo-chan Is a Girl!
In addition to the free anime, fans with subscriptions can also explore other drama and romance anime available as part of the platform's ever-growing library.
Lastly, a growing library of mobile game titles are available on the Crunchyroll Game Vault for Mega Fan and Ultimate Fan members. With over 40 exclusive games, many titles are perfect for Valentine's Day like the newly added Sweet Sins 2.
Related Links
- One Punch Man season 3 unveils visuals for Puri Puri Prisoner and Handsome Kamen Amai Mask
- The Stunned Hero and the Assassin Princesses anime announces 2025 premiere, main cast, and staff with PV and visuals
- Rent-A-Girlfriend Season 4 unveils Chizuru's "Date Visual" ahead of July 2025 premiere