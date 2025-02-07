  • home icon
  • One Punch Man season 3 unveils visuals for Puri Puri Prisoner and Handsome Kamen Amai Mask

One Punch Man season 3 unveils visuals for Puri Puri Prisoner and Handsome Kamen Amai Mask

By Gokul Chettiyar
Modified Feb 07, 2025 08:40 GMT
One Punch Man season 3 unveils visuals for Puri Puri Prisoner and Handsome Kamen Amai Mask
Puri Puri Prisoner and Handsome Kamen Amai Mask as seen in One Punch Man anime (Image via Madhouse)

On Friday, February 7, 2025, One Punch Man season 3 unveiled the character visuals for S-Class Rank 13 and A-Class Rank 1 heroes Puri Puri Prisoner and Handsome Kamen Amai Mask. The new illustrations were drawn by Ryosuke Shirakawa and Shinjiro Kuroda, the character designers for the upcoming anime.

One Punch Man season 3 unveiled its special announcement video on February 29, 2024— nearly a year ago. Since then, animation studio J.C. Staff has released new hero visuals every month. Puri Puri Prisoner and Handsome Kamen Amai Mask are the latest additions.

One Punch Man season 3 unveils two new hero visuals

Garou as seen in One Punch Man season 3 special announcement video (Image via J.C.Staff)
On Friday, February 7, 2025, the official sources of the One Punch Man anime released the hero visuals of S-Class Rank 13 Hero Puri Puri Prisoner and A-Class Rank 1 Hero Handsome Kamen Amai Mask.

When animation studio J.C.Staff first started releasing the hero visuals, it released one visual on the first Friday of every month. But this changed in January 2025 as the anime unveiled two character visuals together. From what it seems, the series is set to follow the same pattern from now on.

As for Puri-Puri Prisoner's visual, it seems like the hero has received a slight change in his outfit. He was previously seen wearing a white vest with a large pink heart over his traditional prison jumpsuit. However, as evident from the new visual, it seems like the hero is set to wear a white sweatshirt with the same heart design over the prison jumpsuit.

Speaking of the visual, Ryosuke Shirakawa has depicted the hero charging toward someone, possibly a Monster.

As for Handsome Kamen Amai Mask's visual, the hero is shown wearing a grey V-neck long-sleeve T-shirt. Notably, Shinjiro Kuroda hasn't made any big changes to his character design.

That said, unlike the other character visuals that show the heroes facing left, seemingly preparing to fight an enemy, Handsome Kamen Amai Mask is shown passively looking right with his hands crossed. Unfortunately, for now, it is difficult to decipher whether the visual has a deeper meaning. Hence, fans may need to wait until the anime premieres to learn more.

Edited by Gokul Chettiyar
