Dragon Ball Daima to end in February 2025 per latest "Climax" trailer

Friday, February 7, 2025 saw it officially revealed that the Dragon Ball Daima anime would be ending with the release on Friday, February 28 in what’s expected to be its 20th episode. This assumption comes from the fact that one new episode airing weekly until February 28 comes would result in the final episode being the anime’s 20th overall.

This information was confirmed via a new “Climax” trailer for Dragon Ball Daima which Toei began streaming via their official YouTube channel on Friday, February 7, 2025. The trailer features both new, upcoming footage from the anime’s final few episodes, and old footage from prior installments showcasing Goku and co’s journey thus far.

Dragon Ball Daima expected to end with airing of 20th episode overall on Friday, February 28, 2025

As mentioned above, the latest trailer for Dragon Ball Daima alternates back and forth between new, upcoming footage and recapping old episodes. Excitingly, the new footage that can be seen primarily focuses on Goku and co’s battle against Gomah, whose power has ascended to new heights with the help of the third eye. The final shots of the trailer excitingly tease Goku going Super Saiyan 3 against Gomah, with him having yet to take the form thus far in the series.

While it’s likewise expected that the anime will end with its 20th episode overall, it’s possible that Toei Animation and the staff behind Daima have a planned break week before then. An unplanned break week would presumably push the series’ ending date past February 28. Likewise, fans should easily be able to tell the difference between the two should the announcement of either come in the series’ final weeks of airing.

The Daima anime premiered in Japan on Friday, October 11, 2024 in a new anime programming block on Fuji TV at 11:40 PM Japanese Standard Time. Crunchyroll has been internationally streaming the series weekly with English subtitles as it airs in Japan, but the English dub didn’t begin streaming until January 10, 2025. The dub notably features Stephanie Nadolny, the original voice actress for young Goku in the original Dragon Ball anime.

Yoshitaka Yashima and Aya Komaki are serving as series directors at Toei Animation. Katsuyoshi Nakatsuru is adapting late franchise creator Akira Toriyama’s original character designs for animation. Yuuko Kakihara is supervising and writing the series scripts. Toriyama is credited for the new anime’s story and character designs, while Akio Iyoku (founder of Capsule Corporation Tokyo) is credited as an executive producer.

Grammy-winning artist Zedd produced both the opening and ending theme songs for the series. The opening theme song is titled “Jaka Jaan” and features C&K. (CLIEVY and KEEN), while the ending theme song is titled “Nakama,” or “Companions,” and features Ai. Zedd composed the ending theme song specifically for the anime, with singer-songwriter Ai writing the lyrics.

