Dragon Ball Daima episode 16: Panzy rescues Dende as King Gomah obtains the Evil Third Eye

With the release of Dragon Ball Daima episode 16, the anime focused on Supreme Kai Nahare's brother Degesu. As revealed by the anime episode, he wanted to become the Supreme Demon King and was prepared to betray Gomah. Elsewhere, the woman who obtained the Evil Third Eye from Hybis delivered it to King Gomah.

The previous episode saw Goku and Co fighting the Gendarmerie troops. While the Gendarmierie weren't strong, their weapons gave them an edge over Goku and others. That's when Panzy's father King Kadan and his subjects arrived to help them. Elsewhere, Gomah instructed Degesu to obtain Hybis's belt, which seemingly used the Third Eye as its buckle.

Dragon Ball Daima episode 16: Arinsu and her Majin confront Goku and others

Degesu as seen in Dragon Ball Daima episode 16 (Image via Toei Animation)

Dragon Ball Daima episode 16, titled Degesu, opened with Degesu collecting Dende from his cradle. Just as the danger started approaching, he planned to escape the Supreme Demon King's Castle.

Trending

Elsewhere, the Gendarmerie Force confronted Goku and others. While Vegeta stepped forward to fight them, the Gendarmerie happened to commit a costly mistake that saw them get apprehended. Moments later, Goku and others entered Gomah's castle, hoping to rescue Dende. During this, Goku, Vegeta, Piccolo, and Supreme Kai decided to go ahead, while others were to stay behind. However, Panzy did not want to leave and followed them.

Arinsu as seen in Dragon Ball Daima episode 16 (Image via Toei Animation)

Soon after, Goku located Dende using his ki, allowing his group to find Degesu. While they wanted to take him down, Degesu was holding Dende hostage, forcing Goku and others to watch him leave. That's when Panzy jumped into action to save Dende. However, Degesu was prepared for this and asked Panzy to back away. Just then, Glorio, who was following Panzy, threw Hybis's new hat at Degesu, knocking Dende out of his arms. Panzy caught hold of Dende, while Piccolo took down Degesu with a swift attack.

With Degesu apprehended, Goku and his group decided to go obtain the one-star Dragon Ball. Just as they approached Tamagami Number One, they realized that the Dragon Ball was already obtained by someone else. Soon after, Arinsu confronted Goku and his group alongside Majin Kuu and Duu.

The woman who obtained the Third Eye in Dragon Ball Daima episode 16 (Image via Toei Animation)

Elsewhere, around the same time, the woman who traded her hat for Hybis's belt delivered the Evil Third Eye to King Gomah. She was promised payment for her mission, but with Degesu missing, Gomah asked her to take whatever she pleased from the next room.

It took the Supreme Demon King some effort to remove the eye from the belt. Fortunately, he popped it out using a plunger, following which he had the woman place it on his temple. The moment the eye was etched onto Gomah's head, its power surged into him, giving the Supreme Demon King special powers. This incident also saw King Gomah obtain a new form that made him humongous.

Related Links

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback