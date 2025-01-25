Dragon Ball Daima episode 16: Release date and time, where to watch, and more

Dragon Ball Daima episode 16 will air on Friday, January 31, 2025, at 11:40 pm JST. In the most recent episode, Goku and his friends manage to reach the First Demon Realm and constantly fight King Gomah's men. The main fighters struggle because they realize the opponents' guns can paralyze them, although they eventually get support from Panzy's father and his own soldiers.

This episode also reveals that Hybis has the Third Evil Eye. Many fans theorized this and the backstory of how that priced object got lost, involving Dabura's attempts to overthrow his father. Dragon Ball Daima episode 16 is likely to focus on the main party's conflict with King Gomah's army and also show more of the Third Evil Eye.

Dragon Ball Daima episode 16 release date and time

Goku as seen in the most recent episode (Image via Toei Animation).

Dragon Ball Daima episode 16 will be released on January 31, 2025, at 11:40 pm JST. Below is the release schedule for various regions and their respective time zones.

Time Zone Release Time Release Day Release Date Pacific Time 07:40 am Friday January 31, 2025 Central Time 09:40 am Friday January 31, 2025 Eastern Time 10:40 am Friday January 31, 2025 Greenwich Mean Time 02:40 pm Friday January 31, 2025 Central European Time 04:40 pm Friday January 31, 2025 Indian Standard Time 08:10 pm Friday January 31, 2025 Philippine Time 10:40 pm Friday January 31, 2025 Australia Central Time 01:40 am Saturday February 1, 2025

Where to watch Dragon Ball Daima episode 16?

Dabura as seen in the flashback of the most recent episode (Image via Toei Animation).

Fans in Japan can watch Dragon Ball Daima episode 16 on Fuji TV, and international fans can access the English-subbed version on Crunchyroll and Netflix. The streaming services require a subscription fee to access its content, with Crunchyroll simulcasting the series.

Recap of episode 15

Vegeta and Bulma in the most recent episode (Image via Toei Animation).

The latest episode starts with Goku's party dealing with King Gomah's army as they enter the First Demon Realm, with the Saiyan and his friends realizing that the enemies' guns can paralyze them. Moreover, it is during this part of the episode that King Gomah and Degesu realize that Hybis has the Third Evil Eye in his belt, spawning a flashback.

The flashback explains that King Abura, back in the day, had the Third Evil Eye belonged to the ruler of the Demon Realm and its user would gain great power, but one day Dabura decided to steal it to overthrow his father. The thief ended up getting killed when he reached the Third Demon Realm and the legendary object disappeared until it was found one day by Hybis.

Back to the present, Goku, Vegeta, and Piccolo are dealing with the enemy. There is a scene at this moment in the episode where Arinsu mentions that everything is going according to her plan, with Majin Kuu and Majin Duu sleeping in the background.

When it seems that the party is backed into a corner, they are saved by Panzy's father and his men. Hybis gives away his belt in exchange for a hat to a mysterious young lady.

What to expect in Dragon Ball Daima episode 16? (speculative)

Dragon Ball Daima episode 16 is expected to show Goku's party fighting even more with King Gomah's army in the First Demon Realm. It is also likely to feature the Gendarmerie Force. Moreover, the preview of the next installment highlights its title Degesu and said character is teased as holding baby Dende hostage. So, this is going to be another prominent event to take place in the next episode.

