Dragon Ball Daima episode 14 review: A rather uninspired installment

Dragon Ball Daima episode 14 aired on Friday, January 17, 2025, at 11:40 pm JST. This episode was mostly focused on the party reaching the First Demon Realm and the introduction of King Gomah's elite guard, the Gendarmerie Force while setting up the conflict of the upcoming episodes.

This Dragon Ball Daima episode 14 review analyzes the anime’s storyline, production quality, casting choices, and other elements. Let's review the series' progression and conclude whether it does justice to the legacy of author Akira Toriyama and the franchise.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for the series and reflects the author’s opinions.

Reviewing Dragon Ball Daima episode 14

Dragon Ball Daima episode 14: A brief synopsis

Majin Kuu, Majin Duu, and the special forces in the most recent episode (Image via Toei Animation).

Dragon Ball Daima episode 14 starts with King Gomah talking with Degesu and his frustration at the fact that Goku's party could reach the First Demon Realm. Then it is revealed that he has called the Gendarmerie Force, his elite guard, to deal with this threat.

As this is happening, Goku's party reaches the Warp-sama and realizes that he has been shut down, which leads to Neva using a spell to break the protective shield he created in the first place so the party can enter the First Demon Realm. There is also a comedic scene where Majin Duu and Majin Kuu meet the Gendarmerie Force at a convenience store.

The last part of Dragon Ball Daima episode 14 has Vegeta, Goku, and the rest of the party reaching the First Demon Realm while having to jump off the ship since it can't withstand the heat. As the group is landing, they are attacked by Gomah's soldiers, ending the installment with that cliffhanger.

Narrative review of Dragon Ball Daima episode 14: A somewhat sterile affair

Goku gets hit by the shield in the most recent episode (Image via Toei Animation).

Dragon Ball Daima episode 14 was a mostly fun affair, but there is no denying that the last two installments, right after Vegeta's Super Saiyan 3 moment, have failed to maintain that degree of interest. It could be viewed as an unfair assessment and that is likely the case, but this episode did move the story forward while not being overly entertaining beyond a few gags.

The series continues to look as beautiful as ever, with Toei Animation delivering the most consistently good-looking anime in their catalog in recent years. However, there is no denying that the pacing has become a problem in recent episodes, with this episode carrying the bulk of the issue.

It's quite clear that this series's adventurous nature continues to divide many fans, although this episode could be setting up several combats. It is hard to predict, but the overall feeling of the last two episodes has been that of stagnation.

Dragon Ball Daima episode 14: Reviewing the production, animation, soundtracks, and voice acting

Vegeta and Bulma as seen in the most recent episode (Image via Toei Animation).

The voice actors continue to deliver high-quality performances, shown throughout the interactions. It is difficult to highlight a particular performance at the moment beyond the fact that this continues to be an amazing cast of voice actors with a lot of experience in the medium.

As mentioned earlier, the animation continues to be a strong point of the anime, especially the fighting sequences and movements. The visual of Neva's spell to break the magic shield was a great highlight in this installment.

Final thoughts

Episode 14 had good moments but struggled to get the excitement going. There is potential for the coming episodes to deliver some truly outstanding moments, but there is no denying that the last two have failed to build up people's hype for that.

